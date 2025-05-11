Pope Leo on Sunday, i.e., May 11, welcomed the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, appealing to the world for peace. He expressed hope that negotiations can lead to lasting peace, Reuters reported.

Pope Leo also prayed that god will give 'miracle of peace' to the world. As per reports, Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, also expressed hope that peace will prevail in Ukraine and called for the release of hostages in Gaza.

The new pope was elected on May 8, succeeding Pope Francis who passed away on April 21. “Never again war!” Pope Leo stated from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

After days of escalation in the aftermath of India's 'Operation Sindoor' - which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack - a ceasefire was announced between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, emphasising that the escalation came to a halt after long nights of mediation by the US.

'Operation Sindoor' was launched in the early hours of May 7, as the Indian armed forces struck at nine terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).