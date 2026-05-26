Pope Leo demands international curbs on AI in first encyclical, warns of ‘endless war’

Pope Leo XIV recently presented his first encyclical, "Magnifica Humanitas" (Magnificent Humanity) in person at the Vatican, alongside AI experts including Christopher Olah, co-founder of U.S. giant Anthropic. In a nearly 43,000-word encyclical, Leo called for international regulation of Artificial Intelligence, warning that AI systems spread misinformation and could push the world towards endless war.

Pope Leo XIV recently presented his first encyclical, "Magnifica Humanitas" (Magnificent Humanity) in person at the Vatican, alongside AI experts including Christopher Olah, co-founder of U.S. giant Anthropic. In a nearly 43,000-word encyclical, Leo called for international regulation of Artificial Intelligence, warning that AI systems spread misinformation and could push the world towards endless war.

What did Pope Leo say about AI?

Pope Leo said AI development is dominated by wealthy transnational firms with more resources than many governments, which makes its power opaque and hard to regulate. He asked for slower AI adoption with caution on its control in a few companies' hands.

"When such power is concentrated in the hands of a few, it tends to become opaque and evade public oversight, increasing the risk of distorted forms of development that give rise to new dependencies, exclusions, manipulations and inequalities. Calling for prudence, rigorous evaluation and even, at times, a slower pace in adopting AI ​does not mean opposing progress; instead, it is an exercise of responsible care for the human family. It is not enough to invoke ethics in the abstract; robust ​legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility are required," read a part of his first manifesto, as reported by Reuters.

Pope said that it is essential that the use ⁠of AI, especially when it touches on public goods and fundamental rights, be guided by clear criteria and effective oversight. "Ownership of data cannot be left solely in private hands but ​must be appropriately regulated," he added.

"The digital revolution is changing the nature of conflict. Alongside conventional warfare, there are hybrid forms such as cyberattacks, information manipulation, campaigns of influence and the automation ​of strategic decisions. What is created for defence can be rapidly repurposed for offence, and the fine line between protection and aggression becomes blurred. While AI can enhance the defence and protection of civilians, it can also lower the threshold for the use of force, shield people from responsibility and foster a culture in which the enemy is reduced to a statistic and the victim to 'collateral damage', " read the manifesto.

The "Magnifica Humanitas" touched upon war, disinformation, youth, and workers, as Pope said, indifference to truth threatens democracy. He called for schools, policy-makers and families to jointly protect youth from attention-driven business models, and stressed that automation is disrupting jobs. He urged that human dignity must come before profit, and international cooperation is needed since markets alone can’t safeguard workers.

Pope Leo issues historic apology

In a key passage of his first papal encyclical, Leo issued an apology for the Catholic church's role in slavery. While acknowledging both its delay in condemning the practice and its historic involvement in legitimising it, he said the Church had taken centuries to fully recognise "the ​scourge of slavery" as incompatible with human dignity, calling the legacy "a wound in Christian ​memory."