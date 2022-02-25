Search icon
Pope Francis pays visit to Russia's embassy to convey his 'concern over war' in Ukraine

This was the first time a pope visited an embassy during a crisis.

Pope Francis went to the Russian embassy to the Holy See on Friday and relayed his concern over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Moscow’s ambassador, the Vatican said. It was believed to be the first time a pope has gone to an embassy during a conflict.

Usually ambassadors are convoked by the Secretariat of State. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope spent about 30 minutes at the embassy. Bruni would not comment on a report that the pope, 85, had offered the Vatican’s mediation.

