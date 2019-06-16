Pompeo says US does not want war with Iran, will continue diplomacy

Headlines

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh begin filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: 'Hum apni jaan laga denge'

Himachal Pradesh govt to provide free LPG kits, ration to residents affected by heavy rain

BJP to launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' tomorrow as PM Modi turns 73

Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘Batman’ after Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta praise her: ‘Yeh baat pe sab agree…’

What is dengue hemorrhage shock syndrome? Know causes and treatments

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh begin filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: 'Hum apni jaan laga denge'

Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘Batman’ after Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta praise her: ‘Yeh baat pe sab agree…’

What is dengue hemorrhage shock syndrome? Know causes and treatments

10 Formidable beasts that can defeat lion in battle

10 health benefits of figs (Anjeer)

Shah Rukh Khan follows these 6 people on Instagram

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Nipah virus scare intensifies; schools shut, government on alert, ICMR to work on vaccine | Top points

India, Canada hit pause on FTA talks amid sour relations between the countries after Trudeau's visit

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mesmerising First look Of Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled In Mumbai

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh begin filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again: 'Hum apni jaan laga denge'

Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘Batman’ after Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta praise her: ‘Yeh baat pe sab agree…’

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer crosses Rs 700 crore worldwide, overtakes Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

HomeWorld

World

Pompeo says US does not want war with Iran, will continue diplomacy

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday", Pompeo said, "President Trump has done everything he can to avoid war. We don't want war."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2019, 12:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While it is "unmistakable" that Iran was responsible for the attacks on two tankers last week, the United States does not want to go to war with Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday", Pompeo said, "President Trump has done everything he can to avoid war. We don't want war."

But he added that Washington will guarantee free navigation through vital shipping areas.

"The United States is going to make sure that we take all the actions necessary, diplomatic and otherwise that achieve that outcome," Pompeo said.

U.S.-Iran tensions are high following accusations by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump that Tehran carried out attacks last Thursday on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a vital oil shipping route.

Iran has denied having any role.

"The intelligence community has lots of data, lots of evidence. The world will come to see much of it," said Pompeo, who headed the Central Intelligence Agency before becoming secretary of state.

Pompeo said he did not want to discuss possible next steps the United State might take in response to last week's developments.

"Iran will not get a nuke weapon. That's the goal," he said when asked about the possibility of Trump sending more American troops and military hardware to the region.

"I made a number of calls to colleagues around the world yesterday. I am confident that we will have partners that understand this threat," Pompeo said.


 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Cancer risk factors: Understanding the link between Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lymphoma

    Wordle 818 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 15

    IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite list, becomes 7th Indian to achieve this milestone

    World Atopic Eczema Day 2023: Know Eczema symptoms, prevention tips and treatment

    Viral video: Man faces off against enormous black mamba, towering nearly half his height, watch

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

    'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

    Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

    Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE