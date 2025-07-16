Political shakeup in Pakistan? President Asif Ali Zardari to be forced to quit, Asim Munir to take over? Defence Minister says...

Will Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari resign soon, paving the path for Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to take the reins of the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government? Will the Pakistan Army formally control the democratically elected government?

Will Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari resign soon, paving the path for Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to take the reins of the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government? Will the Pakistan Army formally control the democratically elected government? These questions and many kinds of rumours began doing the rounds in the Islamic nation on Wednesday. It all began with Asim Munir meeting Zardari and Sharif the same day amid a widening chasm between the Pakistan Army and the civilian government.

Will Asif Ali Zardari quit?

According to Pakistan media, it is said in the political corridor of the capital that Asif Ali Zardari may quit, it may follow the 27th Constitutional Amendment and Asim Munir may become the head of the Pakistan state. The Constitution (Twenty-seventh Amendment) Act, 2017, was a proposed amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan. Though it aimed to implement changes recommended by the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, it was never adopted and never became part of the constitution.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejects claims

Talking to The Express Tribune, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the issue of the president's resignation and his possible replacement by the army chief had indeed come up in the meeting between President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz. However, he dismissed reports of his resignation as baseless. He also said that the speculation stemmed from a media story that was retracted later. Earlier, it was reported in a section of the media that Asim Munir might stage a coup and take over.

Khwaja Asif said, "Army chief has no interest in politics." He added further that the army chief is holding the highest office in the military and has earned respect in the recently concluded clashes with India.

What did Shehbaz Sharif say?

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier ruled out the claims that Zardari might be forced to step down and that Field Marshal Asim Munir was aiming for the presidency. Calling these “mere speculations”, he said, "Field Marshal Asim Munir has never expressed any desire to become the president, nor is there any such plan in the offing."