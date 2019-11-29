Political parties, civil society organisations from North-East to meet Amit Shah over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Several politicos and civil society organisations from the North-East are set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29, November 30 and December 3 over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).

The politicos and civil society members span across Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. They are looking to hold talks with the Union Home Minister over the much-debated CAB. Earlier on Friday, several parliamentarians of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and several Congress MP staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, raising slogans and demanding the bill be scrapped.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had batted for the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the bill is needed so that refugees from minorities communities like the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan will be eligible for Indian citizenship.

The move aims at providing protection to minority refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, relaxing the requirement of stay from 11 to 6 years.