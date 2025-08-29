Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Polish Air Force F-16 crashes during air show rehearsals, video shows aircraft falling 90 degree, later exploding in massive fireball; pilot dead

A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow in Poland's Radow. Pilot has been declared dead. Watch horrifying video.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Polish Air Force F-16 crashes during air show rehearsals, video shows aircraft falling 90 degree, later exploding in massive fireball; pilot dead
In a tragic incident, a Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow in Poland's Radow. Pilot has been declared dead. The accident involved an aircraft from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan. During the airshow rehearsal, the aircraft lost control while performing a steep, high-speed maneuver and plunged nose-first into the ground. The plane fell 90 degree and then exploded into a massive fireball. Authorities confirmed that no bystanders were injured in the incident.

As per initial reports, the pilot, identified as Major Maciej "Slab" Krakowian, was an experienced display pilot and commander of the Tiger Demo Team. He had no chance to eject and was killed after the plane crashed and exploded. After the crash, the Radom Airshow planned for the weekend now stands cancelled.

“A Polish Army pilot died in the crash of an F-16 aircraft — an officer who always served his country with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory,” Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X.

WATCH VIDEO:

 

