Police restricts movement during Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi: Vietnamese activists

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani backed startup unable to pay salaries again, read email to employees

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Chennai, Noida, Agra and expensive in Gurugram; check fuel rates of your city

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

Banks to remain shut for 16 days in September 2023, check state-wise holiday list

‘Lies, loot and hollow propaganda’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over alleged ‘tussle’ between her and Rahul Gandhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani backed startup unable to pay salaries again, read email to employees

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Chennai, Noida, Agra and expensive in Gurugram; check fuel rates of your city

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

Unusual symptoms of high cholesterol

9 times BLACKPINK's Lisa inspired us with powerful messages

From Shah Rukh Khan speaking Tamil to dancing to Zinda Banda: Highlights of Jawan pre-release event

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

Amit Sadh says bikes transformed him as a person, shares how fans welcomed him in Jodhpur during trip to Leh | Exclusive

Sunny Deol says he was dyslexic as child, recalls being called ‘duffer’: ‘Thapad padte the jab…’

HomeWorld

World

Police restricts movement during Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi: Vietnamese activists

More than a dozen prominent Vietnamese political activists say police have stepped up surveillance and prevented them from leaving their homes in Hanoi as the Vietnamese capital hosts a summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2019, 06:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

More than a dozen prominent Vietnamese political activists say police have stepped up surveillance and prevented them from leaving their homes in Hanoi as the Vietnamese capital hosts a summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea.

Despite sweeping economic and social reforms in Vietnam, the ruling Communist Party retains tight controls on media and does not tolerate criticism.

Hosting the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been seen as a public relations coup for Vietnam and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said security should be a top priority.

Hanoi has branded itself a "city for peace" for hosting the summit. Nguyen Chi Tuyen, an activist known as Anh Chi, said security officials had been stationed outside his house for two days.

"They follow me everywhere I go and warn me that I may be detained if I cross the river into the (city) center," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

Police told him they will guard his house until March 1 and not to take photos of them, he added.

Vietnam's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and Kim meet on Wednesday evening at Hanoi's French-colonial-era Metropole Hotel for the start their second summit in less than a year, seeking to break a stalemate over the North's nuclear weapons.

Dao Thu Hue, a Chinese teacher at a university in Hanoi known for her anti-communist protests, said police started restricting her movements on Tuesday evening. Her house is often sealed off during major events.

"This time they are tighter and very determined. They don't say why they are blocking my house, only say 'we are following orders'," Hue said.

Bui Hang, an activist based in the southern city of Vung Tau, told Reuters someone had padlocked her door from the outside and glued it in place.

Some other activists said they managed to strike compromises with security officers.

"I have been under guard for several days but there is still room to negotiate," said activist La Dung, speaking as he was riding on the back a local security officer's motorbike on his way to play a game of tennis.

"They said tennis is OK, but other things is a no," Dung laughed.

Activist Mai Phuong Thao, known as Thao Teresa, said she has been prevented from leaving her house since Monday.

Police looked into her house several times a day to see if she was there or to hear her voice, but she said she has her own way to leave the house when she needs to.

Singer and activist Mai Khoi posted a video of herself on Twitter sticking her middle finger up as Trump's motorcade was passed on Tuesday night with a caption "Peace on you, Trump!".

Last time Trump was in Vietnam in 2017, she held a poster that said "Piss on you Trump". She was locked inside her house for several hours after that protest. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

QR code mehendi video for Rakhi takes internet by storm with an unexpected twist, watch

Meet IPS Preeti Chandra, 'Lady Singham' of Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Meet man who co-founded Rs 589350 crore company, owned over 700 apartments, his net worth is…

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Cinema faces new challenge after Disney+ Hotstar’s big move, check details

NPS vs FD: Which is right investment for your financial goals and risk tolerance? Know pros and cons

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE