Police interrogates woman without clothes, ordered to pay Rs 22 crore in damages

In a shocking case, the police in America's Chicago has been ordered to pay $2.9 million (Rs 22 crore) to a black woman in America after the cops misbehaved with her. The victim filed a case against the police, after which the court ordered to pay the compensation.

The case is from the year 2019, when some police officers forcibly entered the house of the woman, looking for a criminal. She is said to be a social worker and was changing clothes at that time. The police put her in handcuffs and kept her standing without clothes. In handcuffs, she was interrogated for about half an hour.

Later, it turned out that the criminal whom the police was looking for did not live in that house but in the neighbouring house. The woman felt deeply humiliated by this incident.

In February 2021, she filed a lawsuit, alleging that police officers misbehaved with her and humiliated her. She made 12 policemen as defendants in the trial.

After hearing the case, the court has now said in its decision that the police failed to verify the information of the informer and the woman had to face unnecessary humiliation and harassment. The court has ruled to pay the woman $2.9 million in damages for police misconduct.