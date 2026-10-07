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Poland Stabbing: 7 injured in attack at Ostroleka High School, teen suspect arrested

Poland police arrested a 19-year-old after a knife attack at a high school in Ostroleka left 8 injured, including 5 teenagers and 2 adults. Students and teachers were attacked.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

Poland Stabbing: 7 injured in attack at Ostroleka High School, teen suspect arrested
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Seven people were injured in a knife attack at a vocational school in northern Poland on Wednesday, police said.

The 19-year-old suspect, a student of the school, was detained after emergency services rushed to Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka, a small town north of Warsaw.

Police said the attack happened around 11 a.m. and that the attacker used a "sharp object." The seven wounded included both students and teachers, with two reported to be in serious condition.

The alleged attacker was also wounded at the time of his arrest and was taken to a hospital. Police did not provide details on the severity of his injuries.

Two hours after the attack, Mayor Paweł Niewiadomski wrote on social media that the "situation has been brought under control."

Police in the Mazovia province posted a photo on X showing a policeman with the suspect lying on the ground with his hands tied behind his back. His face and hands were pixelated.

An investigation is underway. School attacks are not common in Poland, though a stabbing at a Catholic convent in southeastern Poland last month left one person dead and four wounded.

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