PoK unrest: Over 30 killed, 200 injured in clashes between protesters and security forces

The violence occurred after the authorities banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) -- a prominent civil society alliance that has led protests over economic and political issues in the restive region.

More than 30 people have been killed and around 200 others were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The violence occurred after the authorities banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) -- a prominent civil society alliance that has led protests over economic and political issues in the restive region. The JAAC was last week outlawed by the authorities, which cited concerns over public order and security.

On Sunday, clashes broke out in Rawalakot city after tensions over the death over a trader, who was allegedly shot during a confrontation with the law enforcement on Friday night. The clashes occurred a day ahead of planned protests by JAAC, which had called a demonstration against the reservation of 12 seats for refugees in July 27 elections to the region's legislative body. The group was also protesting earlier incidents of violence, internet blackouts, electricity shortages, inflation, unemployment, alleged resource exploitation, and political marginalisation.

Members of the JAAC have termed its labeling as a terror group "oppression", saying that they are protesting for their economic and political rights. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also expressed serious concerns over the regional government's decision to proscribe the JAAC under an anti-terrorism law. In a statement issued on Monday, the HRCP strongly condemned the use of excessive force and the deaths of civilians as well as law enforcers. "While dialogue is essential, it cannot be meaningful amid the continued political disenfranchisement of the region's people. The right to peaceful protest must be upheld, and grievances addressed transparently," the commission said in the statement. It also urged both the central and the regional government "to avoid further escalation, respect people's fundamental rights and commit to genuine, inclusive negotiations."

UK MPs raise concerns

Meanwhile, dozens of British MPs have written to the government of the United Kingdom, requesting it to intervene in the human rights violations in PoK. This came as protesters gathered outside the Pakistani consulate in Bradford city and accused the Pakistani authorities of using excessive force against civilians participating in protests across PoK.