PoK unrest ends, Pakistan accepts 38 demands of JKAAC; agree on…

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs announced on social media that an agreement had been reached between the two sides. “Negotiating delegation has signed the final agreement with the Action Committee..The protesters are returning to their homes. All roads have been reopened," he wrote on X.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 02:26 PM IST

PoK unrest ends, Pakistan accepts 38 demands of JKAAC; agree on…
The intense negotiations between the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) and the representatives of the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have reached an agreement. According to reports, the Pakistani government has accepted all 38 demands made by the JAAC after violent protests that claimed nine lives and left hundreds injured.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry announced on social media that an agreement had been reached between the two sides. “Negotiating delegation has signed the final agreement with the Action Committee.... The protesters are returning to their homes. All roads have been reopened. This is a victory for peace,” he posted on X with a copy of the agreement that showed a detailed document with 25 points was signed to end the protest. 

What are the key points of the agreements?

 The JKJAAC agitation focused on ending "ruling elite privileges," including perks like multiple government vehicles, unlimited fuel allowances, and personal staff for ministers. Check key points of agreements here:

  •  A judicial investigation will be conducted into the deaths of protesters. All detained demonstrators will be released, and cases against JAAC leaders and workers will be withdrawn. 
  • A high-level committee will review the legal feasibility of abolishing 12 assembly seats reserved for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir. The cabinet reforms include reducing the size of the PoK cabinet to 20 ministers and advisors, limiting the number of administrative secretaries to 20, and merging some departments to reduce government size.
  • The government has pledged a Rs 3,000 crore investment package for PoK's development, including the construction of an airport. They will conduct a feasibility study for constructing two tunnels on the Neelum Valley road (Kahori/Kamser and Chaplani). They will align taxes on property transfer with Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within three months.
  • Set up a monitoring and implementation committee to oversee the agreement. A high-powered committee will deliberate on the issue of members of the PoK Assembly
  • Establishment of two additional intermediate and secondary educational boards for Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions in PoK.
  • The local government will release funds within 15 days to implement health cards, providing free treatment to patients. The federal government will provide MRI and CT scan machines in each district of PoK, phase-wise. They will provide PKR 10 billion to improve the electricity system in PoK

A strike began on September 29, 2025, after talks broke down between PoK officials and (JKJAAC), a representative body of protestors. The JKJAAC had presented a 38-point charter to the authorities, and when their demands weren't met, they took to the roads, leading to violent clashes with police. At least 10 people, including 3 police personnel, were killed, and hundreds of others, including policemen and civilians, were injured in the protests.

(With inputs from agencies)

