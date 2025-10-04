PoK unrest ends, Pakistan accepts 38 demands of JKAAC; agree on…

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her BIGGEST troll, makes big statement about their low-key wedding: 'I married him for…’
The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs announced on social media that an agreement had been reached between the two sides. “Negotiating delegation has signed the final agreement with the Action Committee..The protesters are returning to their homes. All roads have been reopened," he wrote on X.
The intense negotiations between the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) and the representatives of the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have reached an agreement. According to reports, the Pakistani government has accepted all 38 demands made by the JAAC after violent protests that claimed nine lives and left hundreds injured.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry announced on social media that an agreement had been reached between the two sides. “Negotiating delegation has signed the final agreement with the Action Committee.... The protesters are returning to their homes. All roads have been reopened. This is a victory for peace,” he posted on X with a copy of the agreement that showed a detailed document with 25 points was signed to end the protest.
What are the key points of the agreements?
The JKJAAC agitation focused on ending "ruling elite privileges," including perks like multiple government vehicles, unlimited fuel allowances, and personal staff for ministers. Check key points of agreements here:
A strike began on September 29, 2025, after talks broke down between PoK officials and (JKJAAC), a representative body of protestors. The JKJAAC had presented a 38-point charter to the authorities, and when their demands weren't met, they took to the roads, leading to violent clashes with police. At least 10 people, including 3 police personnel, were killed, and hundreds of others, including policemen and civilians, were injured in the protests.
(With inputs from agencies)