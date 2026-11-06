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'POK Turned Into Gaza': People compare Pakistan Army to Israeli forces after deadly drone strikes

Seven civilians died in Rawalakot after drone strikes on protesters in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, sparking outrage as many Pakistanis compared their own forces to the IDF and PoK to Gaza.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

'POK Turned Into Gaza': People compare Pakistan Army to Israeli forces after deadly drone strikes
Rawalakot is burning. PoK is now Gaza.
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Seven people died in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after drone strikes hit protesters and homes in Rawalakot. Twenty-three more people were injured. Videos from the area show a house on fire and families mourning their dead.

Why people are protesting

The protests are led by the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, which has been protesting since June despite a ban and arrests. Protesters want cheaper electricity, subsidised wheat, better hospitals, schools, jobs and more political freedom and they oppose twelve Assembly seats reserved for refugees that they say let Islamabad control local politics.

Why Pakistanis are comparing PoK to Gaza

Seema Bali, a Kashmiri woman in Islamabad who has always supported Pakistan, said that Pakistan has failed Kashmir after failing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan; activist Sohaib Khan in Abu Dhabi said that burning houses in Rawalakot resembled Gaza and that occupier forces are brutal everywhere. As videos circulated, many Pakistanis started comparing their own forces to the Israel Defence Forces and claimed that Pakistan's occupied Kashmir is being turned into Gaza.

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What videos show

Journalist Ali Mustafa shared videos of a burning house near the bus terminal and protesters carrying bodies while shouting against oppression. He also shared an unverified audio clip allegedly ordering an attack with rocket-propelled grenades.

JAAC leader Sardar Umar Nazir showed bomb fragments from drone strikes and appealed to people to reach Rawalakot. While India Today TV has reported seven deaths, some journalists say the toll may be twelve, including children.

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