PoK slipping out of Pakistan's hands? PM Shehbaz Sharif offers talks after brutal crackdown

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed dialogue with protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following a lethal crackdown. The move comes amid growing unrest linked to elections, as rights groups call for accountability.

In the aftermath of a lethal crackdown in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir aimed at suppressing protests concerning soaring inflation, elevated electricity tariffs, economic marginalization and a disputed electoral framework, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed negotiations to address regional grievances. Sharif emphasized that concerns should be resolved through discussion rather than confrontation, and indicated the government’s readiness to engage with the proscribed Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has spearheaded protests for more than two months.

"If there are any issues, they should be resolved by sitting at the table and through dialogue," Sharif said.

This represents an uncommon shift in Pakistan’s policy toward demonstrators. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), set to form the government in PoK following ongoing elections, has also signaled willingness to hold talks with the JAAC.

Sharif further voiced optimism that the dialogue process would persist under the incoming government.

"Even today, I believe that when the new government comes into power, the process of continuing dialogue with protestors will move forward," he said.

PM Sharif urges calm, warns of chaos in PoK

Offering dialogue, Sharif differentiated between peaceful protesters and those he accused of trying to destabilise PoK.

"Those intent on creating unrest and spreading anarchy will not be permitted to do so," the Pakistan Prime Minister said. He added that the government would adopt a different stance toward individuals willing to raise concerns peacefully and participate in dialogue.

"However, for those who want to discuss issues with peace, patience, and tolerance, the new government will provide them with this opportunity," he said.

The comments come at a delicate moment for PoK, which has seen months of protests followed by a security crackdown and accusations of violence. Multiple reports state that 80 people have died since the protests began in June.

The JAAC has garnered support from students, traders, transporters, lawyers and social workers. The regional administration banned the group in June. Its key demands include scrapping 12 disputed refugee seats in the PoK assembly, which the committee claims allow the establishment to influence the formation of the regional government.

PML-N leader calls 99% of JAAC members 'patriots'

Sharif’s comments echoed recent conciliatory remarks made by his close aide and adviser, Rana Sanaullah. Sanaullah characterized 99% of JAAC members as “patriotic” and indicated that representatives of the PML-N would meet with members of the group.

"Ninety-nine per cent of those associated with the Joint Awami Action Committee are our patriotic brothers," Sanaullah said at a rally on Saturday.

He added that once in power, the incoming PML-N government would reach out to the protesters.

"When the PML(N) government will be formed with two-third majority, it will sit with (Joint Awami) Action Committee representatives. Their first task will be to resolve this issue."

Earlier, Pakistani authorities had claimed that members of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan were present among the demonstrators. That allegation was cited to justify a harsher response and, according to reports, was used as grounds for the security crackdown.