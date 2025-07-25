PoK revolts against Pakistan, Army chief Asim Munir remains nonchalant, what next?

Alleging decades of systematic discrimination, neglect, and exploitation, the uniformed police officers and officials of the revenue department in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have revolted against the Pakistani state.

Alleging decades of systematic discrimination, neglect, and exploitation, the uniformed police officers and officials of the revenue department in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have revolted against the Pakistani state. They have planned an indefinite strike beginning August 3, the first of its kind in the country. It signals deep-rooted resentment within PoK’s administrative workforce, and a complete breakdown of trust in the federal establishment. Though Pakistan has been using the PoK as a propaganda tool against India for decades, its officers have decided to call its bluff and protest against the discrimination and the indignant treatment they have been receiving.

PoK-based policemen revolt

The PoK-based police personnel have accused Islamabad of discrimination in terms of salary, pension, and basic rights, though they face the same operational challenges as their counterparts in other provinces like Punjab or Sindh. A PoK-based policeman told journalists, "In Punjab, police families receive full compensation, medical care, and state support. In PoK, we’re treated like second-class citizens." He said further, "Our officers die in the line of duty, but their widows have received the same meagre pension for the past 50 years."

Pakistan stands exposed on PoK

The protesting police personnel in the PoK also complained about the absurd limitations placed on their work. Giving an example, they said that the monthly fuel allowance lasts only three days, and they are forced to pay out of their pocket to patrol their areas. Similarly, the uniform washing allowance covers just one week’s laundry costs. In what may be called an insult and lack of dignity, PoK police and their families are reportedly barred from receiving treatment in top government hospitals reserved for other branches of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has been told about the ongoing protests and the planned indefinite strike, but he has refused to talk to them or address their issues. The Pakistan establishment and the Pakistan Army, which shed crocodile tears for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, stand exposed.