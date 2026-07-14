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PoK Protests: India condemns Pakistan for brutal crackdown targeting civilians, urges world to hold Islamabad responsible

MEA condemned Pakistan's crackdown on PoK protests, calling it result of decades-long exploitation and illegal occupation. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said food, medicines blocked, internet shut, lethal force used on civilians, and urged international community to hold Pakistan accountable.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 07:06 PM IST

PoK Protests: India condemns Pakistan for brutal crackdown targeting civilians, urges world to hold Islamabad responsible
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India has strongly condemned Pakistan for using excessive force against civilians in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where large-scale protests have been going on for the past several days.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the unrest in PoK is a direct result of Pakistan's decades-long oppression and illegal occupation of the territory.

MEA: Protests result of Pakistan's systemic exploitation

"The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in the territories under its illegal and forcible occupation," Jaiswal said.

He said India is deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in the region and called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable.

Essential supplies blocked, internet shut down

The MEA spokesperson said Pakistani forces have used brutal force to curb peaceful protests, including action against women and children.

"Essential supplies such as food and medicines have been blocked, internet blackouts have been imposed, and lethal force has been used against unarmed civilians, resulting in several tragic deaths, as you are aware. We expect and hope that the international community will hold Pakistan fully accountable for these grave abuses," Jaiswal added.

Why are people protesting in PoK?

According to reports, the protests are driven by severe economic hardship. People are demanding subsidised wheat flour, affordable electricity, and an end to excessive taxation. They are also opposing a controversial court ruling that upholds 12 reserved assembly seats for Pakistani migrants who settled in PoK.

The current wave of agitation intensified after Pakistan banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism laws. The JAAC has been at the forefront of the public movement demanding basic rights and accountability from Islamabad.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, JAAC leader Sardar Aman Khan was heard appealing for help from India. "We need India's help. There is a shortage of rations... and we need your help," Khan said.

Protests spread to US

The impact of the crisis has also reached abroad. Members of the Jammu and Kashmir community held demonstrations in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia, urging the US government to intervene and take note of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in PoK.

Similar protests were reported in the region last year as well, highlighting the continuing anger against Pakistan's policies in the occupied territory.

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