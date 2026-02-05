PoK on edge as more protesters killed, thousands of security personnel deployed across region

The protests, which had begun weeks ago over economic and governance issues, have snowballed into one of the biggest public movements in the region in recent years.

Thousands of people gathered in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) administrative centre Muzaffarabad on Wednesday (July 15) to protest against a brutal crackdown on ongoing demonstrations in the region. The development came a day after several protesters were killed as security forces allegedly opened fire on demonstrators in Rawalakot and Sudhanoti areas of the territory. The protests, which had begun weeks ago over economic and governance issues, have snowballed into one of the biggest public movements in the restive region in recent years.

The protests are organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has submitted a 38-point charter of demands to the Pakistani government. The charter reportedly includes demands pertaining to issues such as economic relief, resource rights, electricity pricing, employment, and judicial reforms, among others. The JAAC, which the authorities have proscribed a terrorist outfit, has accused the Pakistani government of refusing to accept even the basic demands of the protesters and instead launching a brutal crackdown on the movement.

Security forces in Pakistan have launched a bloody crackdown on the movement, which has resulted in the deaths of dozens of protesters since the demonstrations began. In addition, hundreds of protesters have been arrested, while restrictions have been imposed on public gatherings in the region. Authorities have also enforced an internet shutdown across the region. Protesters have repeatedly described the government actions as disproportionate and repressive. As per reports, over 16,000 security personnel have been deployed across the region amid the protests.

India shreds Pakistan over crackdown

India has rebuked the Pakistani government over the protests, saying that the crackdown on the demonstrators reflects the country's "systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative oppression" in areas under its "illegal and forcible occupation." In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: "We expect and hope that the international community will hold Pakistan fully accountable for these egregious abuses and mistreatment."