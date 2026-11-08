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PoJK Violence: Ex-PM Farooq Haider urges intervention in Rawalakot after clashes, HRCP demands talks

PoJK Ex-PM Farooq Haider Khan urges intervention in Rawalakot as JAAC supporters clash with security forces, casualties reported. PoJK govt cancels unregistered arms licences, HRCP seeks dialogue.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 08, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

PoJK Violence: Ex-PM Farooq Haider urges intervention in Rawalakot after clashes, HRCP demands talks
Image credit (ANI)
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Former Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has urged authorities to intervene immediately to prevent further violence in Rawalakot, where clashes between security personnel and supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) have reportedly resulted in casualties.

According to The Express Tribune, in a statement shared on X, Haider appealed to authorities to take urgent measures, warning that further bloodshed could aggravate the crisis.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also expressed serious concern over reports of fresh violence, including casualties on both sides. The rights organisation reiterated its demand for immediate government intervention and meaningful negotiations.

HRCP called on the federal and PoJK governments to address public grievances through political dialogue rather than force. It also demanded unrestricted media access to the region, stressing that journalists must be allowed to independently report developments on the ground. The commission warned that preventing further loss of life should remain government's foremost priority.

Fresh restrictions on arms licences

Meanwhile, PoJK government has introduced fresh restrictions on firearm licences. A notification issued by the Home Department directed all licensed weapon holders to register their permits at nearest police stations within 10 days. Licences not registered within stipulated period will be considered cancelled. President Dr Najeeb Naqi approved decision, citing public safety and maintenance of law and order, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Root of unrest

Latest unrest is rooted in prolonged JAAC-led movement demanding constitutional and administrative reforms, including abolition of 12 refugee-reserved seats in PoJK Legislative Assembly, withdrawal of privileges enjoyed by political elites and changes to existing quota system.

Tensions intensified after government banned JAAC on June 6, ahead of its planned June 9 long march, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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