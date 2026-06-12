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Pogrom In PoK: Days after 30 deaths, 16 more civilians killed in Rawalkot Pakistan Army firing

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Pogrom In PoK: Days after 30 deaths, 16 more civilians killed in Rawalkot Pakistan Army firing

Rawalakot in PoJK witnessed deadly violence after security forces allegedly opened fire on thousands of protesters demanding economic relief and basic rights.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 07:45 AM IST

Pogrom In PoK: Days after 30 deaths, 16 more civilians killed in Rawalkot Pakistan Army firing
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Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) witnessed another tragic day of bloodshed as Pakistani Army personnel and Rangers opened fire on thousands of unarmed protesters gathered at the city’s Eidgah Ground. What began as a peaceful demonstration by ordinary citizens demanding affordable flour, rice, electricity and basic rights turned into a scene of horror. Between 60,000 and 70,000 people had assembled in Rawalakot when Pakistani forces unleashed gunfire on the crowd without warning. Men, women and young people who had come to raise their voices against economic hardship suddenly found themselves running for their lives.

Grief amid growing violence

The aftermath has left disturbing scenes across Rawalakot. Blood-stained roads, fields soaked in blood and grieving families searching for loved ones have become symbols of the human cost of the crackdown. At least 16 civilians were killed and more than 37 others wounded after Pakistani Army personnel and Rangers fired AK-47 rifles at unarmed demonstrators. For many residents, the tragedy did not begin today. Since Friday, 53 civilians have lost their lives in the ongoing crackdown on protests across PoJK. Behind every number is a family that has lost a father, a son, a brother, a daughter or a friend.

Citizens demand justice against the violence

The killings have sparked outrage across the region. In Khai Gala village, residents shut down markets and marched against the violence. Women, children and elderly citizens joined the demonstrations, demanding justice for those killed. Protesters echoed a slogan that has become a rallying cry across PoJK: 'Ye jo dehshatgardi hai, iske peeche wardi hai' (This terrorism is being carried out by those in uniform).

Vow to continue movement despite deadly crackdown

Despite the bloodshed, protesters have refused to abandon their movement. Thousands remain gathered in Rawalakot, determined to continue their struggle for economic relief and political rights. The atmosphere is one of grief, anger and defiance. Addressing the crowd after the shootings, movement leader Sardar Aman Khan declared that the struggle had entered a decisive phase and vowed that the movement would continue despite the loss of lives. The people on the streets of PoJK are not carrying weapons; they are carrying demands for affordable food, affordable electricity and a dignified life. Yet the response they have received has been bullets. As funerals take place and hospitals fill with the wounded Rawalakot stands as a stark reminder of the human suffering caused when force is used against unarmed civilians seeking to make their voices heard.

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