PM Shehbaz Sharif makes BIG statement on use of 'nuclear' weapons during India-Pak conflict, says, 'it is solely...'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a group of students in Islamabad, made a big statement of Pakistan's nuclear programme and the possibility to use it during the India-Pakistan four day military confrontation.

On July 12, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a group of students in Islamabad, made a big statement of Pakistan's nuclear programme. PM shehbaz Sharif rejected the idea of a nuclear exchange during the recent conflict with India. He said that his country's nuclear programme was for "peaceful activities and self-defence". “Pakistan’s nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes and national defence, not for aggression," he said.

PM Shehbaz on India-Pakistan conflict

PM Sharif also spoke on a brief four day military confrontation between India and Pakistan. He confirmed that 55 Pakistanis were killed during the Indian military strikes. However, he claimed that “Pakistan responded with full might.” The India-Pakistan conflict was the result of the Phalgam terror attack in Kashmir, sponsored by Pakistan. India launched operation Sindoor, destroying 9 terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This OP Sidoor triggered a military confrontation between two nuclear powers, but finally led to a ceasefire.

PM Shehbaz on Asim Munir as next President

Earlier, PM Shehbaz also spoke on the speculations of Asim Munir set to replace Asif Ali Zardari as Pakistan's President. He said, These are mere speculations.” “Field Marshal Asim Munir has never expressed any desire to become the president, nor is there any such plan in the offing,” he added. Sharif clarified that he, Ali Zardari and Asim Munir have mutual respect for each other.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has hinted toward foreign involvement in fueling these rumours, and said, "To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah.”