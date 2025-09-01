PM Sharif seen rushing to greet Xi and Putin; China’s Xi Jinping cold-shoulders ‘friend’ Pakistan at SCO Summit? Watch video

A short video clip, now trending on social media, shows Modi and Putin walking together, chatting and laughing, while Sharif, who stood nearby, looked on before turning away with apparent unease.

A brief but widely discussed moment unfolded on Sunday when Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared to be overlooked by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The incident occurred as President Xi walked alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin on their way to the traditional group photograph at the close of Day One. A short video clip, now trending on social media, shows PM Modi and Putin walking together, chatting and laughing, while Sharif, who stood nearby, looked on before turning away with apparent unease.

Footage from Tianjin further showed Sharif observing as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi and President Putin engaged in an informal conversation just before the plenary session. The images drew attention because of Pakistan’s long-standing ties with China.

In the viral video, Modi and Putin appear in high spirits, while Sharif’s visible discomfort was quickly picked up by social media users. On the following day, Modi and Putin shared a warm embrace ahead of formal talks. Later, the two leaders were seen smiling alongside Xi in an unplanned photograph, signalling a degree of trilateral engagement on the margins of the summit.

SCO 'family photo' session

Another video from the official SCO "family photo" session showed Shehbaz Sharif breaking formation to rush over and give President Putin a quick handshake; he had already gone ahead, but he turned around briefly to accept Sharif's gesture before moving on to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The social media reactions were incisive: "While other leaders maintained poise, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif rushed over to Putin to greet him, pathetic attention-seeking behavior." Another said, "Xi Jinping saw what Sharif was going to do, so he averted his eyes."

This is not the first that PM Sharif has made online headlines at an SCO summit. The Russian president and entourage laughed when Sharif was seen clumsily fumbling with a translation headset at a bilateral meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan in 2022. Sharif's gawky presence in high-level diplomatic forums was further cemented when the video went viral at that time as well.

