PM Sharif seen rushing to greet Xi and Putin; China’s Xi Jinping cold-shoulders ‘friend’ Pakistan at SCO Summit? Watch video

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

This country tops global mustard oil production, contributing millions of tonnes annually and dominating the world market, it is…

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts

Dhanashree Verma mocks ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal in new show: ‘Penthouse mein sports...'

SCO Summit: Why can China not be India's trade partner despite Xi Jinping's assurances?

Harbhajan Singh issues FIRST statement on viral 'IPL slapgate' controversy, slams Lalit Modi, says 'usme unka koi selfish...'

When Sanjay Dutt almost turned political rival to his father Sunil Dutt; Suniel Shetty recalls hilarious incident: Watch

Maratha Quota agitation: Manoj Jarange Patil vows to stop drinking water; Mumbai Police issues traffic alert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh

Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board

From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

PM Sharif seen rushing to greet Xi and Putin; China’s Xi Jinping cold-shoulders ‘friend’ Pakistan at SCO Summit? Watch video

A short video clip, now trending on social media, shows Modi and Putin walking together, chatting and laughing, while Sharif, who stood nearby, looked on before turning away with apparent unease.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

PM Sharif seen rushing to greet Xi and Putin; China’s Xi Jinping cold-shoulders ‘friend’ Pakistan at SCO Summit? Watch video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A brief but widely discussed moment unfolded on Sunday when Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared to be overlooked by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The incident occurred as President Xi walked alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin on their way to the traditional group photograph at the close of Day One. A short video clip, now trending on social media, shows PM Modi and Putin walking together, chatting and laughing, while Sharif, who stood nearby, looked on before turning away with apparent unease.

Footage from Tianjin further showed Sharif observing as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi and President Putin engaged in an informal conversation just before the plenary session. The images drew attention because of Pakistan’s long-standing ties with China.

In the viral video, Modi and Putin appear in high spirits, while Sharif’s visible discomfort was quickly picked up by social media users. On the following day, Modi and Putin shared a warm embrace ahead of formal talks. Later, the two leaders were seen smiling alongside Xi in an unplanned photograph, signalling a degree of trilateral engagement on the margins of the summit.

SCO 'family photo' session 

Another video from the official SCO "family photo" session showed Shehbaz Sharif breaking formation to rush over and give President Putin a quick handshake; he had already gone ahead, but he turned around briefly to accept Sharif's gesture before moving on to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The social media reactions were incisive: "While other leaders maintained poise, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif rushed over to Putin to greet him, pathetic attention-seeking behavior." Another said, "Xi Jinping saw what Sharif was going to do, so he averted his eyes."

This is not the first that PM Sharif has made online headlines at an SCO summit. The Russian president and entourage laughed when Sharif was seen clumsily fumbling with a translation headset at a bilateral meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan in 2022. Sharif's gawky presence in high-level diplomatic forums was further cemented when the video went viral at that time as well.

Also Read: China's Xi Jinping says world must oppose ‘bullying, cold war mentality’ at SCO Summit - Subtle message to Trump?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump over 50 percent tariffs: 'Stealing people's...'
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump
PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train with Japanese PM Ishiba, watch video
PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train, watch...
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We are going to...'
Nvidia CEO Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We're going to...'
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by 'leading actors who openly said...', lead role was then played by...
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE