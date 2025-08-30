Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi, Xi Jinping set to share stage in China: Why does this visit matter so much?

China is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening, i.e., August 30, as he gears up to set foot in the country for the first time in seven years. But why does PM Modi's China visit matter? Why is it the most-watched one? Let's delve into details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

PM Modi, Xi Jinping set to share stage in China: Why does this visit matter so much?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image credit: Reuters)
China is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening, i.e., August 30, as he gears up to set foot in the country for the first time in seven years. PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Japan, during which New Delhi and Tokyo finalised 13 key agreements and declarations in a grand show of camaraderie. 

In addition, the two nations announced the launch of several transformative initiatives. Meanwhile, in Tiajin, the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold two bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, as both nations look forward to strengthening ties in the face of global tensions triggered by Donald Trump's tariffs. 

Prime Minister Modi will also hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his stay in China. The Prime Minister's visit to the neighbouring country is seen as a significant affair, as India-US ties witness a sudden downturn after Trump's 50 percent tariffs. 

Why PM Modi's China visit matters?

According to experts, as quoted by Times Now, the summit is about "powerful optics rather than substance". Although PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with several world leaders, his meeting with Xi is the most anticipated one. Not only in India and China, the meeting will be watched in Washington too.  

The two nations have faced the brunt of Trump's tariffs. Therefore, the outcome of the meeting is set to set the tone of the future course of the bilateral relations of the two countries. The visit is also significant as this is the first time PM Modi will be visiting Beijing since the deadly Galwan Valley clash back in June 2020. 

ALSO READ | PM Modi's BIG message to China ahead of bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, says, 'India ready to...'

Pertinent to note that Xi and PM Modi met last year at Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, which put to a demise a four-year deadlock in the bilateral ties over the military tensions in Eastern Ladakh.

 

