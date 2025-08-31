Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting: 'Vishwas, Samman aur Samvedanshilta' as key to India-China ties |10 points

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up their bilateral meeting, which lasted over 50 minutes, amidst the backdrop of US-imposed tariffs on India and China's own strained ties with the US. Here are 10 key happenings:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting: 'Vishwas, Samman aur Samvedanshilta' as key to India-China ties |10 points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks ahead of the SCO summit, their first in about ten months, for wide-ranging talks aimed at improving relations in Tianjin on Sunday.  The visit comes amid heightened global economic uncertainty and strained India-US relations due to US tariffs. Here are 10 key happenings:

1. Upon arrival, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian community with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". A cultural performance was organised, where Chinese artists played Indian classical instruments like sitar, santoor and tabla. 

2. PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up their bilateral meeting, which lasted over 50 minutes, amidst the backdrop of US-imposed tariffs on India and China's own strained ties with the US.

3. PM Modi said, "Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created. An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed. The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity," he said.

Also read: PM Modi receives grand welcome as he lands in China; set to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping

4. PM Modi said, "We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity." He was accompanied by NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
5. PM Modi thanked the Chinese President for the warm welcome and congratulated China for successfully chairing the SCO. "I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today".
 

6. PM Modi appreciated the progress made on several fronts of ties and peace on the border post disengagements. He also spoke about the beginning of the Kailash Mansoravar Yatra and touched upon the beginning of direct flight connectivity between the two countries.

7. Chinese President Xi Jinping said: “It is important for the “dragon and the elephant to come together”. “The World is going towards transformation. China and India are two of the most civilizational countries. We are the world's two most populous countries and part of the Global South... It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together...,  he said. "We must also step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, a multipolar world, and more democracy in international institutions and work together for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," Xi Jinping said.

Also read: PM Modi, Xi Jinping set to share stage in China: Why does this visit matter so much?

8. Meanwhile, India and China have taken multiple steps to smooth their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

9.  PM Modi to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which is set to kick off at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin. After a welcoming ceremony and a photo session, the leaders will attend a reception and a concert.

10. The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.  During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US' 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

(With inputs from ANI)

