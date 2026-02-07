FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PM Modi welcomes India-US interim trade deal, thanks Donald Trump for personal commitment, says ‘Reflects growing trust’

PM Modi welcomed the India-US interim trade framework, calling it a major boost for bilateral ties.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 09:21 AM IST

PM Modi welcomes India-US interim trade deal, thanks Donald Trump for personal commitment, says ‘Reflects growing trust’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the announcement of an interim trade framework between India and the United States, describing it as a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations. He emphasised that the agreement would create new opportunities for Indian workers, farmers and businesses across the country.

Interim Trade Agreement Structure

Reacting to the development, PM Modi highlighted that both nations have agreed on a structured approach for an Interim Trade Agreement. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his 'personal commitment to robust ties' between New Delhi and Washington.

In a post on X, PM Modi described the news as 'great for India and the USA,' underlining the mutual benefits of closer economic collaboration.

Boost for 'Make in India' and Employment

The Prime Minister noted that the framework reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism in the India-US partnership. He said it will reinforce the ‘Make in India’ initiative by generating new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, fishermen, and other sectors.

According to PM Modi, the agreement is expected to foster large-scale employment, particularly benefiting women and young professionals. The move aligns with India’s broader strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing, innovation, and export capacity while enhancing trade cooperation with the US.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The interim trade framework signals an important milestone in India-US relations, demonstrating the willingness of both countries to enhance economic ties through structured engagement. Officials said the agreement will serve as a foundation for future, more comprehensive trade deals while addressing key areas of mutual interest.

PM Modi’s comments highlighted not only the economic advantages but also the strategic importance of closer collaboration between the two democracies. By promoting trade, innovation, and job creation, the framework aims to deepen ties and foster long-term partnerships.

Looking Ahead

While details of the interim agreement are still being finalised, the announcement has been welcomed by business communities and industry leaders in India and the US. Analysts view the framework as a positive step toward expanding bilateral trade, boosting manufacturing, and supporting India’s growth agenda.

