PM Modi vs Donald Trump: What is the salary of the two world leaders?

US President Donald Trump has declared that, apart from George Washington, he is the only president to donate his salary toward renovating the White House. Now, you might think it's interesting to compare the salary of a US President to that of an Indian PM. Let's get going.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 05:08 PM IST

PM Modi vs Donald Trump: What is the salary of the two world leaders?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump, earlier in the day (local time), declared that, apart from George Washington, he is the only president to donate his salary toward renovating the White House. In a statement issued by Trump, he said that his first paycheck in office went directly to the renovation of the White House Historical Association. 

"I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary," Trump wrote, adding, "My first 'Paycheck' went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much-needed renovations to the beautiful 'People's House.'"

According to a report by NDTV, although former presidents John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover have also donated their salaries, Trump has falsely noted that he is the "only president" to do so. Now, one might be wondering what is the monthly salary of a US President. We've got the details for you. Let's get going. 

What is the monthly salary of a US President?

As per the US Federal Law, the US President earns a base salary of USD 400,000, i.e., Rs 3,50,46,862. The President is also entitled to an additional USD 50,000, i.e., Rs 43,80,708, for expenses, a USD 100,000, i.e., 87,61,416.13, for travel, and a USD 19,000, i.e., 16,64,621.35, for entertainment. 

The President also gets other benefits, such as residing in the lavish White House. 

What is the salary of an Indian Prime Minister?

Do you think it's interesting to compare the salaries of the leaders occupying the two top-most positions in the world? Well, let's do that. An Indian Prime Minister draws a monthly salary of approximately Rs 1.66 lakh, which includes a basic pay of Rs 50,000, an expense allowance of Rs 3,000, a parliamentary allowance of Rs 45,000, and a daily allowance of Rs 2,000. 

Moreover, the Prime Minister is entitled to receive additional benefits such as a personal staff and Special Protection Group (SPG), an exclusive aircraft for official visits, the official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. 

