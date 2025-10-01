PM Modi, US President Trump likely to hold meeting in Malaysia, first since tariff war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month. PM Modi will travel to Malaysia for the 47th ASEAN Summit on October 26-27. Meanwhile, Malaysia has also sent an invitation to the US President. If he confirms his participation, it will be the first time the two leaders will come face-to-face after Washington's steep 50 percent tariff against India, which caused the ties between the two nations to sour.

Relations between India and the US hit rock bottom after the Trump-led US administration imposed a heavy 50 percent tariff on India. In August, Trump announced a 25 percent tariff against New Delhi. A few days later, he once again declared an additional 25 percent tariff, taking the total levy to 50 percent. Trump cited India's crude oil business with Russia, a country he is attempting to bring to the negotiation table on the ongoing Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, India called the move "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". Prime Minister Narendra Modi also vowed that he won't compromise on the interests of the country's farmers and fishermen. The last month witnessed a sharp rhetoric by the States against India, with Trump's aide Peter Navarro describing the Ukraine war as "Modi's war". He also accused India of profiteering through its refineries, calling the country a "laundromat" for Russian oil.

Then there were signals of a thaw!

Despite sharp exchanges, the ties between the two nations witnessed a thaw as PM Modi and President Trump engaged in a warm exchange on social media. Trump called Modi a "great friend" and a "great Prime Minister". PM Modi echoed the sentiment, affirming that the India-US partnership remains "positive and forward-looking".

Trump also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi and days later, he emphaised that he is "very close" to India and has a strong personal rapport with the Indian PM.

ALSO READ | Russia's Putin to visit India: Su-57, S-500 and more form the core of talks, here's what we know so far