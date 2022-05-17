PM Modi to take part in G7 summit next month

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the G7 summit that will take place under the German presidency next month in June. The summit will take place from 26 to 28 June 2022 at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, Germany.

Remember, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had formally extended the invite to PM Modi during his bilateral visit to Berlin earlier this month.

This time, the G7 summit happens in the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, something that will strongly dominate the agenda.

India in G7 summit

Since 2019, this is the 4th consecutive time that India has been considered to attend the summit. In 2019, under the French Presidency of the grouping, PM Modi was invited to take part in the summit.

This will be the 2nd visit of PM Modi to Germany in just two months. Earlier this month, an in-person meeting took place between the PM Modi and the new German Chancellor Scholz.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the announcement of establishing the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership.

Under the "green" partnership, Berlin agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion Euros of new and additional development assistance until 2030.

Both countries have also decided to work on projects in 3 countries - 2 in Africa and one in Latin America. These projects are agri-business for women in Malawi, innovative production of potato seed project in Cameroon, and emulation of India's MGNREGA as part of rural social protection in Peru.

G7 development ministers' meeting on May 18, 19

Meanwhile, India will be taking part in the G7 development ministers' meeting in Berlin on Wednesday and Thursday (May 18th and 19th).

The meeting is being hosted by Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze.

A key outcome of the development ministers' meet will be the launch of the global alliance on food security. The launch is key even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacts the global supply chain and pushes the prices of commodities, especially food high.

Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, will represent India in the meetings. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The Indian mission in Germany in a tweet said, "Discussions focused on further intensifying our cooperation in the field of climate action, development partnership and through G7."

Countries invited to attend the G7 development ministers meeting include India, Indonesia, Senegal, Vietnam, and South Africa. Importantly, this is the first of the G7 meetings India is attending under the German presidency of the grouping.

The key agenda includes infrastructure investments for sustainable development, climate, energy and development partnerships for climate neutrality, access to vaccines and climate neutrality, among others.