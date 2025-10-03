PM Modi to meet US President Trump at ASEAN Summit? MEA says, 'There is still...'

Amid the ongoing tariff tensions between India and the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs weighed in on a likely meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia in late October.

Amid the ongoing tariff tensions between India and the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs weighed in on a likely meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia in late October. The summit will take place between October 26-28 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Addressing the weekly presser, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that there is still time for the ASEAN Summit and that the details will be shared at the correct time, hinting that a meeting is likely between the two leaders.

PM Modi's Malaysia visit

PM Modi will travel to Malaysia for the 47th ASEAN Summit on October 26-27. Meanwhile, Malaysia has also sent an invitation to the US President. If he confirms his participation, it will be the first time the two leaders will come face-to-face after Washington's steep 50 percent tariff against India, which caused the ties between the two nations to sour.

Relations between India and the US hit rock bottom after the Trump-led US administration imposed a heavy 50 percent tariff on India. In August, Trump announced a 25 percent tariff against New Delhi. A few days later, he once again declared an additional 25 percent tariff, taking the total levy to 50 percent. Trump cited India's crude oil business with Russia, a country he is attempting to bring to the negotiation table on the ongoing Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, India called the move "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". Prime Minister Narendra Modi also vowed that he won't compromise on the interests of the country's farmers and fishermen. The last month witnessed a sharp rhetoric by the States against India, with Trump's aide Peter Navarro describing the Ukraine war as "Modi's war". He also accused India of profiteering through its refineries, calling the country a "laundromat" for Russian oil.

Sign of a thaw

Despite sharp exchanges, the ties between the two nations witnessed a thaw as PM Modi and President Trump engaged in a warm exchange on social media. Trump called Modi a "great friend" and a "great Prime Minister". PM Modi echoed the sentiment, affirming that the India-US partnership remains "positive and forward-looking".

Trump also extended birthday wishes to PM Modi and days later, he emphaised that he is "very close" to India and has a strong personal rapport with the Indian PM.

ALSO READ | India's FIRST reaction to protests in PoJK: 'Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific...'