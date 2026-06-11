PM Modi to become first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Slovak Republic: Know why the landmark trip matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become the first Indian PM to visit the Slovak Republic since its independence, a landmark trip expected to boost India-Slovakia bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to etch his name in history books as he will undertake a historic state visit to Slovakia, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian PM to the Central European nation since its independence in 1993. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed the news and also briefed about PM Modi's visit to France and Slovak Republic. MEA Secretary Sibi George said, ''At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, our Prime Minister will pay a state visit to the Slovak Republic from June 14th to 16th. This visit is historic as it would be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Slovak Republic since its independence in 1993.''

Elaborating on PM Modi's visit to the Slovak Republic, George added, ''Prime Minister will also interact with Slovak business leaders along with the Prime Minister of Slovakia to deepen economic engagement, boost investment flows, and expand cooperation across important sectors such as transportation, renewable energy, emerging technology, and defence production.''

During his visit, PM Modi will also meet the Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace, where a state banquet will be hosted in his honour.

The MEA Secretary also highlighted the growing partnership between the nations and further said, ''India and Slovakia share a very warm and cordial relationship. Bilateral engagements span across multiple sectors, including trade and investment, defence, space, nuclear, digitalisation, cybersecurity, skill development, academic and cultural exchange.''

#WATCH | Delhi | MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George says, "At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, our Prime Minister, will pay a state visit to the Slovak Republic from 14 to 16 June. This would be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovak… pic.twitter.com/gTRMNxt3o4 June 11, 2026

Why PM Modi's trip to Slovakia important?

According to the MEA, PM Modi's visit to Slovakia is a part of India's broader effort to deepen ties with Europe and support India's growing engagement with the European Union. The visit will also highlight India's role as a responsible global power and showcase the country's innovation and technology capabilities on the international stage, keeping in view the new momentum with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.