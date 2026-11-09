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PM Modi talks to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, discusses how to end war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the Russia-Ukraine war.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 08:21 PM IST

PM Modi talks to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, discusses how to end war
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (ANI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone, with the two leaders discussing the ongoing war, diplomatic developments and cooperation between India and Ukraine.

In a post on X, Modi described the conversation as productive and said they had reviewed their wide-ranging bilateral ties. Both leaders agreed to work towards strengthening cooperation further.

The Prime Minister also thanked Zelenskyy for sharing his views on the conflict, its humanitarian impact and the efforts being made to restore peace.

India reiterates support for peaceful resolution

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi reaffirmed India's position that the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also reiterated New Delhi's readiness to contribute in every possible way to efforts aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution.

India has consistently called for diplomatic engagement to end the war, which is approaching its fifth year.

Zelenskyy briefs Modi on Abu Dhabi meeting preparations

Zelenskyy said he updated Modi on the latest diplomatic developments and preparations for a meeting scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. The Ukrainian President said his country was preparing on every item on the agenda and urged Russia to show a similar willingness to reduce tensions.

He also discussed the possibility of India's involvement in setting up food corridors, particularly as disruptions to grain exports through the Black Sea continue to affect international supplies.

Ukraine seeks India's help on food security

According to Zelenskyy, Modi said India was willing to help with efforts to establish food corridors. Kyiv hopes discussions on the issue will continue. "It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He also pointed to the wider economic and humanitarian impact of restrictions on maritime routes. Disruptions to grain shipments, he said, were affecting the global economy and hundreds of millions of people.

Both sides agree to remain in touch

Zelenskyy said the two leaders had agreed that their teams would stay in contact on food security and other issues related to bilateral cooperation.

The conversation comes as diplomatic efforts continue to find a way to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which is nearing its fifth anniversary. India's potential role in supporting peace efforts and addressing food supply disruptions was among the key issues discussed.

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