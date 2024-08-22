Twitter
HomeWorld

World

PM Modi stresses on restoration of peace amid conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia, says 'India supports...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, i.e., August 22, advocated peace amid the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

PM Modi stresses on restoration of peace amid conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia, says 'India supports...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk (Image/X)
The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern and India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while noting that the loss of innocent lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity.

Addressing a press meet with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PM Modi said India supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability and is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries.

"The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister reached Poland on Wednesday in the first leg of his two-nation visit. He will go to Ukraine from Poland. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has lasted for almost two-and-a-half years.

The Prime Minister said that Poland will assume presidency of the European Union in January 2025.

"I am confident that your support will strengthen the relations between India and the EU," he said.

He said Poland has a very old and rich tradition of Indology and Sanskrit and a strong foundation of strong bilateral relations has been laid by the deep interest in Indian civilization and languages.The Prime Minister said that close cooperation in the field of defence is a symbol of deep mutual trust between the two countries.

"Mutual cooperation in this area will be made a priority. Innovation and talent are the identity of the youth power of both our countries."

He said a Social Security Agreement has been agreed upon between the two sides for the welfare of the skilled workforce and to promote mobility.

"India and Poland are also moving forward in close coordination on the international platform. We both agree that reforms in the United Nations and international institutions are the need of the hour to face global challenges."

He also spoke of the challenge of terrorism and said climate change is a matter of common priority for the two countries.

"We will work for a green future by combining our capabilities," he said.

PM Modi said India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and have decided to convert the relationship into a strategic partnership.

"Relations between India and Poland are based on shared values like democracy and rule of law. Today, we have identified several initiatives to give a new direction to the relations. As two democratic countries, the exchange of views between our parliaments should be encouraged. Work will be done to connect the private sector to broaden economic cooperation. Poland has world leaders in the field of food processing. We want Polish companies to be associated with the mega food park being built in India," he said.

PM Modi said that rapid urbanization in India is opening up new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as water treatment, solid waste management and urban infrastructure.

"Clean coal technology, green, hydrogen, renewable energy and Artificial Intelligence are also our common priorities. We invite Polish companies to join Make in India and Make for the World. India has achieved many milestones in areas such as Fintech, Pharma and Space. We will be happy to share our experience with Poland in these areas," he said.

PM Modi also thanked PM Tusk for giving him "a warm welcome" in Warsaw.

"You have been a friend of India for a long time and you have a huge contribution to enhancing the relationship between India and Poland. Today after 45 years, an Indian Prime Minister has visited Poland. I got this opportunity at the beginning of my third term. I want to thank the government and the people of Poland for this. People of India can never forget the help you have extended in rescuing Indian students during the Ukraine conflict in 2022," PM Modi said.

