PM Modi speaks with Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, offers condolences, reaffirms India's support to ‘restore peace’

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that during their conversation he reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to supporting Nepal's efforts to restore peace and stability and extended his warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day on Friday.

ANI

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 01:36 PM IST

PM Modi speaks with Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, offers condolences, reaffirms India's support to ‘restore peace’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with the Prime Minister of the interim Government of Nepal, Sushila Karki, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives during recent protests led by the Gen Z movement.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that during their conversation he reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to supporting Nepal's efforts to restore peace and stability and extended his warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day on Friday.

"Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow," PM Modi said in his post.

The conversation comes days after Sushila Karki took charge as interim PM in nepal after the Parliament was dissolved in the wake of violent clashes and protests on September 8. The protests were primarily led by Gen Z youth activists and were sparked by growing frustration over corruption, a lack of accountability, and the perceived failure of political elites, triggered by the then Nepalese government's ban on social media.

Karki, Nepal's first woman Chief Justice and now the first woman Prime Minister, is backed by the Gen Z-led movement that has transformed the country's political landscape over the last few days.

She will hold the position till March 5, 2026, after which fresh elections will be held for the post, which will be chosen by the parliament that will be elected.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after the widespread protests.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, paid a courtesy call on Sushila Karki at her office in Singha Durbar.

According to the post on X by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava conveyed a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Karki's appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal.
Ambassador Srivastava also reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthening the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

"H. E. Mr. Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India, paid a courtesy call on Rt. Hon'ble Prime Minister Mrs. Sushila Karki at her office in Singha Durbar today. Ambassador Srivastava conveyed the congratulatory message from Hon. Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, to the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal and expressed India's commitment to work together for further strengthening the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

