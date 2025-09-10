PM Modi's meeting with his Japanese counterpart Ishiba Shigeru cements India, Japan's ‘next gen’ business ties; here's how

During his visit, PM Modi, while commenting on the India-Japan relationship, had also highlighted the fact that people-to-people contact was an important pillar of the bilateral relationship between both countries.

During the India-Japan Annual Summit of 2025, PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Ishiba Shigeru signed several important agreements to give a fillip to the economic and strategic relationship between both countries. One of the important issues discussed was the need for greater exchanges between the human resources of both countries. An 'Action Plan for India-Japan Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation’ released by the Prime Minister’s office (India) stated, "The two countries have set an aspirational target of the exchange of more than 500,000 personnel in both directions in the next five years, including 50,000 skilled personnel and potential talents from India to Japan, to create a new wave of people to people exchanges between India and Japan."

Amongst the objectives of the exchange of personnel from both countries were: attracting individuals with skills from India, harnessing complementarities for the economic benefit of both countries, and strengthening links between Japanese companies and Indian students.

During his visit, PM Modi, while commenting on the India-Japan relationship, had also highlighted the fact that people-to-people contact was an important pillar of the bilateral relationship between both countries. During one of his addresses, he also made an important point that ‘Japan is a technology powerhouse, while India is a talent powerhouse.'

Why Japan could emerge as a favoured destination for students from India

Japan is seeking to attract individuals with special qualifications and research skills to address shortages. Earlier this year, Japan announced a new system, ‘Employment for Skills Development’, which will ensure that foreign workers who enter Japan on a three-year technical intern visa can stay for a longer period (5 years) and even apply for permanent residency. One of the aims of this change is Japan’s objective of addressing labour shortages.

In recent years, Japan has become an attractive destination for IT professionals from several countries, including India, due to the professional work culture as well as quality of life.

Japan’s Ministry of Education is seeking to raise the number of international students at universities. A one-stop app for student services called ‘Navi Japan’ was released on September 8, 2025.

This provides information on Universities, language and other linguistic issues pertaining to Japan has also been started. This is a joint initiative of the University of Tokyo and its partners in India. The app seeks to support the Government of Japan’s ‘Study in Japan from South Asia’ initiative.

At present, there are an estimated 1400 Indian students in Japan. Through the app, Japan seeks to enrol over 100000 students over 5 years from South Asia, with a thrust on India. Due to its affordability and high-quality education in certain disciplines, Japan has emerged as a popular choice for international students.

With the East Asian nation making efforts to increase the number of Indian students and Japan seeking to attract individuals with skills and qualifications, there could be a rise in enrollment of Indian students. It would be pertinent to point out that with traditionally favoured destinations, especially the US, introducing drastic changes to the policies pertaining to existing student and work visas, international students have already begun to look at alternative destinations. Indian students are showing increasing interest in Germany, Finland, and the UAE.

According to certain reports, in 2024- 2025, there was a dip in the number of student applications from India for the US. Japan, too, could emerge as an alternative for Indian students seeking high-quality education and employment opportunities overseas.

In conclusion, Japan could emerge as a favoured choice for Indian students given all the advantages it possesses. Increased awareness about Japan’s universities in India via the ‘Navi Japan’ app is also important. Greater collaboration in research and manpower between Japan and India will give a boost -- not just to people-to-people contact but also help in achieving the long-term aims and objectives of economic and strategic cooperation between both countries.

