HomeWorld

WORLD

In PM Modi's first China visit in 7 years, bilateral meet with President Xi Jinping to be held on Aug 31

PM Modi to meet President Xi Jinping in China on Sunday, August 31, 2025. This will be Indian PM's first visit to China in 7 years.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

PM Modi to meet President Xi Jinping in China on Sunday, August 31, 2025. This will be Indian PM's first visit to China in 7 years. PM Modi is visiting Tianjin to participate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, from August 31 to September 1.

