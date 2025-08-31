Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences should not turn into...'

After his much-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, i.e., August 31, that India-China relations "should not be viewed through a third country lens" -- an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's trade and tariff policies.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences should not turn into...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image credit: X/@narendramodi)
After his much-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, i.e., August 31, that India-China relations "should not be viewed through a third country lens" -- an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump's trade and tariff policies. 

“The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms,” a statement by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. 

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi called the meeting with Xi 'fruitful' in a post on 'X'. "Had a fruitful meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. We reviewed the positive momentum in India-China relations since our last meeting in Kazan".

 

 

"We agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas and reaffirmed our commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity", wrote the Prime Minister. 

PM Modi's visit to China, Japan

Prime Minister Modi's visit to China and Japan follows a complex global trade scenario, marked by Trump's tariff policies and his constant efforts to target India's crude oil business with Russia. “Differences should not turn into disputes,” Modi and Xi asserted, as per the MEA statement. 

“Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan (Russia) in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes,” the MEA statement added. 

This is PM Modi's first visit to China in the past seven years. The two leaders also acknowledged the significance of stable bilateral ties, cooperation and, mutual respect. “A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China and their 2.8 billion peoples on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century,” the MEA statement read. 

