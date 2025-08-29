PM Modi's BIG message to China ahead of bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, says, 'India ready to...'

India and China appear to be on the same front against Trump's steep tariffs. Here's what PM Modi said as the ties between the two countries witness a thaw.

Ahead of his crucial meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, i.e., August 29, affirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Beijing through as strategic, long-term approach grounded in mutual respect, shared interests, and sensitivity, Hindustan Times reported.

The Prime Minister, in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, pointed out that the steady relationship with China is conducive to regional peace. PM Modi will visit China on August 31 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. On the sidelines of the crucial summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral discussions with the Chinese President. Notably, this comes as the ties between the two neighbours are witnessing a thaw after the imposition of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Indian imports.

Pertinent to note that back in April, the world witnessed a fierce trade war between the US and China as Washington announced blanket ‘retaliatory’ tariffs of 145 per cent on Chinese imports, to which Beijing slapped 125 per cent in countermeasures.

“At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, I would be travelling to Tianjin from here to take part in the SCO Summit. Since I met with President Xi in Kazan last year, steady and positive progress has been made in our bilateral ties,” Modi said in a written response to an interview for The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The Prime Minister stated that stable and steady relations between India and China can have a positive impact on regional and global peace. "Stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity," Modi said.

"India is ready to advance bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, and to enhance strategic communication to address our developmental challenges," the Prime Minister emphasised.

PM Modi's Japan visit

Modi departed from Delhi on Thursday, i.e., August 28, for a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30. Following his visit to Japan, PM Modi will head to China -- his first visit to the country since the ghastly Galwan Valley clash.