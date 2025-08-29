PM Modi's BIG message to China ahead of bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, says, 'India ready to...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors - Watch viral video

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to invest Rs 26449 crore

Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore? Know about his work at Mark Zuckerberg's Meta

Bridging Engineering & Business Shireen Bojja Explains Her Outstanding Achievements and Stellar Role in the world’s 4th largest economy-California through DFM and ESG

Income Tax Return AY 2025-26: When will you get refunds?

8th Pay Commission: How will the new salary structure look like? know expected salaries hike, pensions, incentives, and more

Inside the Shift to Smart Logistics: Franky Joy on the Growing Role of Automation and What It Means for the Economy

Can Artificial Intelligence Shrink? An Austin Data Scientist Shows the Way

How To Open A Bank Account Online In 5 Minutes?

Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood beauties swear by these Korean skincare products

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors - Watch viral video

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to invest Rs 26449 crore

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to i

Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore? Know about his work at Mark Zuckerberg's Meta

Who is Manoj Tumu? Why did AI expert quit Amazon job worth Rs 3.36 crore?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

PM Modi's BIG message to China ahead of bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, says, 'India ready to...'

India and China appear to be on the same front against Trump's steep tariffs. Here's what PM Modi said as the ties between the two countries witness a thaw.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 05:15 PM IST

PM Modi's BIG message to China ahead of bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, says, 'India ready to...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image credit: AFP)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of his crucial meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, i.e., August 29, affirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Beijing through as strategic, long-term approach grounded in mutual respect, shared interests, and sensitivity, Hindustan Times reported. 

The Prime Minister, in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, pointed out that the steady relationship with China is conducive to regional peace. PM Modi will visit China on August 31 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. On the sidelines of the crucial summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral discussions with the Chinese President. Notably, this comes as the ties between the two neighbours are witnessing a thaw after the imposition of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Indian imports. 

Pertinent to note that back in April, the world witnessed a fierce trade war between the US and China as Washington announced blanket ‘retaliatory’ tariffs of 145 per cent on Chinese imports, to which Beijing slapped 125 per cent in countermeasures.

“At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, I would be travelling to Tianjin from here to take part in the SCO Summit. Since I met with President Xi in Kazan last year, steady and positive progress has been made in our bilateral ties,” Modi said in a written response to an interview for The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The Prime Minister stated that stable and steady relations between India and China can have a positive impact on regional and global peace. "Stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity," Modi said. 

"India is ready to advance bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, and to enhance strategic communication to address our developmental challenges," the Prime Minister emphasised. 

ALSO READ | Centre's FIRST statement on PM Modi's upcoming China visit after Trump's tariffs kick in: 'The world is always...'

PM Modi's Japan visit 

Modi departed from Delhi on Thursday, i.e., August 28, for a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30. Following his visit to Japan, PM Modi will head to China -- his first visit to the country since the ghastly Galwan Valley clash. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS releases merit list for 50% All India Quota seats, check ranks, scores, direct link HERE
NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS releases merit list for 50% All India Quota seats, ch
Ganesh Chaturthi: Kareena Kapoor, Shanaya, Sharvari, other Bollywood divas' festive throwback
Ganesh Chaturthi: Kareena Kapoor, Shanaya, Sharvari, other Bollywood divas' fest
This Indian university bans US drinks, Coca Cola, Pepsi, starts ‘Swadeshi 2.0’ campaign, founder says, ‘India will not...’
This Indian university bans US drinks, Coca Cola, Pepsi, starts ‘Swadeshi
India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds', warns of 'high probability' of flooding in Tawi River
India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds'
Big trouble for Xiaomi as Apple, Samsung slap legal notice against Chinese smartphone maker due to...
Big trouble for Xiaomi as Apple, Samsung slap legal notice
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE