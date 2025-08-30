Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

PM Modi receives grand welcome as he lands in China; set to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, i.e., August 30, landed in China for an official two-day visit as he is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

PM Modi receives grand welcome as he lands in China; set to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping
PM Narendra Modi lands in China (Image credit: X@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, i.e., August 30, landed in China for an official two-day visit as he is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. Moreover, PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit. As the Prime Minister arrived at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin, several Chinese and Indian officials greeted him with warm handshakes.  

PM Modi will participate in the SCO summit meetings and hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines. He is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the course of the summit. The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US's 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with the host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, will also be attending the summit. The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005. During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to China following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. Recently, India and China have taken multiple steps to smooth their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

During the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit on August 18-19, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.

Both sides agreed to uphold multilateralism, enhance communication on major international and regional issues, maintain a rules-based multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, and promote a multipolar world that safeguards the interests of developing countries.

With inputs from ANI

