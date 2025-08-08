Twitter
PM Modi receives call from Brazil’s Lula, amid Trump’s tariff spree, reaffirms commitment to strengthen India-Brazil strategic ties

A PMO release said Prime Minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month during which the two leaders agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties.

ANI

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 07:01 AM IST

PM Modi receives call from Brazil’s Lula, amid Trump’s tariff spree, reaffirms commitment to strengthen India-Brazil strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on Thursday, with the two leaders exchanging views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and reiterating their commitment to take the Strategic Partnership to new heights.

A PMO release said Prime Minister recalled his visit to Brazil last month during which the two leaders agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties.

Building on these discussions, they reiterated their commitment to take the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights.

"The two leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the release said.

In his post on X on his telephone talk with the Brazilian President, PM Modi said that a strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone.

He said the two countries are committed to deepening their Strategic Partnership in trade, energy, tech, defence, and other areas.

"Had a good conversation with President Lula. Thanked him for making my visit to Brazil memorable and meaningful. We are committed to deepening our Strategic Partnership including in trade, energy, tech, defence, health and more. A strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone", PM Modi said in a post on X.

The telephone call took place a day after US President Donald Trump hiked tariffs">tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent over the country's import of Russian oil. Brazil also faces similar tariffs">tariffs from the United States.

Ministry of External Affairs had said that the United States' move to impose additional tariffs">tariffs on India over its oil imports from Russia as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" and that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests".

The Brazilian President had said on Wednesday that he will not call US President Donald Trump to negotiate with him over tariffs">tariffs but will invite him to the COP. He had said he would call PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

