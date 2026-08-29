PM Modi-Putin meeting confirmed at SCO: What’s on the table?

PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set for a key meeting at the SCO Summit, with the two leaders expected to discuss important issues shaping the India-Russia partnership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. According to TASS, Putin is set to hold nine bilateral meetings during the SCO Summit. ''Major international events provide a good opportunity for bilateral contracts and bilateral meetings. Naturally, we always take advantage of this opportunity. It will be done this time too. As of now, we have scheduled nine bilateral meetings for our President,'' Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Xi Jinping meeting to come before PM Modi talks

Ushakov also informed that Putin would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 before holding talks with PM Modi. ''After meeting with the Chinese leader, our President will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Incidentally, this meeting will be quite interesting, as we agreed to discuss several important issues there,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Russian leaders will also continue their discussions in New Delhi at the BRICS Summit on September 12-13. ''Our countries enjoy a privileged strategic partnership. We cooperate very closely, one might say, in all areas of cooperation. Recently, our President received the Indian Foreign Minister, who was visiting Moscow. We also had a very useful conversation, and these contracts will continue,'' TASS reported, quoting Ushakov.

India confirms Putin-Modi meeting

Meanwhile, Sibi George - Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs - confirmed that a meeting between PM Modi and Russian President Putin has been scheduled on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. ''We are working on a few bilateral meetings; depending on the availability of time and convenience, the meetings will be held, and as and when the meetings are scheduled, it will be conveyed to you. A meeting is scheduled between the leaders of India and Russia on the sidelines of the Summit,'' he said.

What to expect from Putin-Modi talks

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the SCO Summit, PM Modi and Russian President Putin are expected to review the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship during their meeting in Bishkek. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to August 30 for a state visit at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, before travelling to Bishkek in the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 to attend the SCO Summit.

(With ANI inputs)