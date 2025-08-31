PM Modi, Pak's Shehbaz Sharif in same frame yet several spots apart in 'family photo'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, did not share any bonhomie during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, provided the very recent military conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack. However, they were in the same frame as the world leaders posed for a 'family photo' in Tianjin.
PM Modi was warmly received by Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrived in Tianjin to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The two leaders also held bilateral talks in a reset of ties against the backdrop of global trade tensions sparked by US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press briefing. During the key meeting, PM Modi highlighted that cross-border terrorism affects both India and China and said it is important for the countries to support each other in tackling the challenge. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to China, where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking his first visit to the country in over seven years.
Misri said at the presser, "Cross-border terrorism was mentioned by the Prime Minister as a priority. He did underline the fact that this is something that impacts both India and China, and that it's important, therefore, that we extend understanding and support to each other as both of us combat cross-border terrorism."
"I would, in fact, like to say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing SCO Summit", Misri added.
