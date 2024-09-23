Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Forest park inside trains:' Snake spotted inside AC coach of Garib Rath express, netizen react; Watch viral video

PM Modi meets Palestinian President Abbas; expresses deep concern at humanitarian situation in Gaza

Watch: Ed Sheeran surprises Indian fans at Diljit Dosanjh's concert, sings with Punjabi singer in Birmingham

Meet Indian genius, who challenged Einstein's theory, worked with IIT, NASA, went missing, was found years later in...

What will Donald Trump do if he loses upcoming US Presidential Elections? He says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Forest park inside trains:' Snake spotted inside AC coach of Garib Rath express, netizen react; Watch viral video

'Forest park inside trains:' Snake spotted inside AC coach of Garib Rath express, netizen react; Watch viral video

PM Modi meets Palestinian President Abbas; expresses deep concern at humanitarian situation in Gaza

PM Modi meets Palestinian President Abbas; expresses deep concern at humanitarian situation in Gaza

Watch: Ed Sheeran surprises Indian fans at Diljit Dosanjh's concert, sings with Punjabi singer in Birmingham

Watch: Ed Sheeran surprises Indian fans at Diljit Dosanjh's concert, sings with Punjabi singer in Birmingham

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

6 jaw-dropping images of star formation captured by NASA

6 jaw-dropping images of star formation captured by NASA

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

HomeWorld

World

PM Modi meets Palestinian President Abbas; expresses deep concern at humanitarian situation in Gaza

Modi "expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support to the people of Palestine,” the post added.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

PM Modi meets Palestinian President Abbas; expresses deep concern at humanitarian situation in Gaza
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas here and expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza, reaffirming India's support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day US visit and met the leader on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on Sunday.

"Met President Mahmoud Abbas in New York. Reiterated India's support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Exchanged views of further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine," Modi said in a post on X. “PM @narendramodi met H.E. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, on the sidelines of UNGA today,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Modi "expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support to the people of Palestine,” the post added.

PM Modi arrived in New York on Saturday after attending the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, where he also had bilateral discussions with US President Joe Biden.
Modi addressed thousands of members of the Indian-American community at the ‘Modi&US' mega community event in Long Island Sunday afternoon. He also interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the US in a roundtable conference. Later in the day, he held bilateral discussions with world leaders.

India has underscored its commitment towards a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue and reiterated that only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides will lead to enduring peace.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing Ministry of Health in Gaza estimates, has said that between October 7, 2023 and September 16 this year, at least 41,226 Palestinians have been killed and 95,413 injured.

According to the Israeli military and official Israeli sources cited in the media, more than 1,542 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed during this period, the majority on October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

51 killed, over 20 injured in Iran coal mine blast due to methane leak

51 killed, over 20 injured in Iran coal mine blast due to methane leak

Tirupati laddu row: Temple trust's big assurance to devotees amid ‘beef tallow’ in prasadam, says 'divinity, purity of..

Tirupati laddu row: Temple trust's big assurance to devotees amid ‘beef tallow’ in prasadam, says 'divinity, purity of..

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

Gitikka Ganju Dhar reveals working in Tanaav 2 was 'smooth as pashmina’, opens up on show’s mixed response | Exclusive

This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

This boy becomes 'IPS officer' after buying uniform, pistol for Rs 2 lakh arrested while showing off, watch viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement