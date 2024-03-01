PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Twitter
Bill Gates, Microsoft's co-founder, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

(Image source: Twitter)
Bill Gates, Microsoft's co-founder, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.  Gates stated that he discussed Artificial Intelligence, women-led development, agricultural innovation, health, and climate adaptation, as well as taking lessons from India to the rest of the world, with the Prime Minister.

 

 

Gates said in a post on X, "It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss." He added, "We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world."

The prime minister described the meeting as "wonderful" and wrote, "Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe." 

Gates also met with S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, earlier on Thursday.


Gates met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday after travelling to Odisha on Tuesday night. Along with representatives of the state government, he also paid a visit to a Bhubaneswar slum and inquired about the welfare of its inhabitants. The philanthropist also engaged in conversations with state-wide women's self-help groups (SHGs).

According to reports, Gates will also attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamanagar, Gujarat.

