PM Modi in Japan: Tokyo Skytree lights up in Indian flag colours for PM Modi's grand welcome, watch video

The iconic Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest tower, was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the visuals on X, posting, "Tokyo Sky Tree lit up in Indian flag colours in honour of PM @narendramodi's visit to Japan for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. It is the tallest tower in Japan."

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to Japan since May 2023, arrived in Japan this morning and received a Guard of Honour earlier today.

The two leaders later held talks as part of the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, following which both sides exchanged agreements to further strengthen their cooperation.

Apart from the joint statement, which outlined the roadmap for the next 10 years, Prime Minister Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba exchanged two more documents on Long-Term Vision Document on Bilateral Relations.

The Prime Minister said that this heralds a new chapter in the India-Japan partnership. "Special emphasis will be laid on connecting India's and Japan's small and medium enterprises and startups. Even in the India-Japan Business Forum, I told the Japanese companies, 'Make in India, Make for the World'." PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that India and Japan, as the two largest economies and vibrant democracies, share a partnership that is essential not only for their nations but also for global peace and security.

"Our discussions today were productive as well as purposeful. We agree that as the two largest economies of the world and living democracies, our partnership is essential not just for the two countries but also for global peace and security. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world. Today, we have laid the foundation of a new and golden chapter in our special strategic and global partnership. We have charted a roadmap for the next decade, with investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges at the centre of our vision," PM Modi said in a joint statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in his address welcomed PM Modi and his delegation, recalling the cultural and spiritual bonds between the two countries. "I would like to welcome Prime Minister Modi and his delegation. Our relationship dates back to the 6th century, when Buddhism was introduced into Japan. We have a long shared relationship culturally and spiritually, we are able to influence each other," he said.

The two countries had upgraded their relationship to a Special Strategic Global Partnership 10 years ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30, to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.Following his Japan leg, the

Prime Minister will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.

(With ANI Inputs)