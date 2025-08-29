PM Modi in Japan Live updates: Quad, Bullet Trains, discussions on AI, investments, what's on PM Modi's agenda for two-day visit?

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan, scheduled for August 29 and August 30, first visit in nearly 7 years. He landed in Tokyo on Friday morning (August 29), and was welcomed by Indian diaspora and Japanese community.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan, scheduled for August 29 and August 30, first visit in nearly 7 years. He landed in Tokyo on Friday morning (August 29), and was welcomed by Indian diaspora and Japanese community. PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. In his Japan visit on the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Bullet train, Artificial intelligence and Semiconductor are on the agenda. This is Modi's eighth visit to Japan since he took office in 2014. PM next stop is China, where he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, all scheuled for Aufust 31 and Septmeber 1.

What's on agenda?

PM Modi will co-chair the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The leaders are expected to discuss on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, clean energy, and medicine.

This visit is also an importanat platform for Quad dialogue, a strategic partnership between India, Japan, the US, and Australia.

Japan recently canceled a high-level trade visit to Washington, which could delay the finalisation of $550 billion investment package with the US. This comes amid President Donald Trump's 50% tariff on Indian goods,

Japan is preparing to announce a 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) investment package over the next decade to expand business and technology collaborations with India, as per Nikkei Asia report.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Tokyo's Electron Factory and Tohoku Shinkansu bullet train coaches plant in Sendai. As per reports, India and Japan may sign a deal to manufacture next-generation E10 Shinkansen bullet trains in India, modeled on the Maruti Suzuki joint venture.

PM Modi on his Japan Visit

On X, PM Modi said, "Landed in Tokyo. As India and Japan continue to strengthen their developmental cooperation, I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration. "

PM Modi's grand welcome in Japan

PM Modi also met Indian Diaspora in Japan