Two cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, several families trapped, rescue operation underway
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...
Meet woman, who cracked UPPSC exam in first attempt while working as Forest Officer, became SDM without any coaching, her rank was...
Harshvardhan Rane juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams on Shikara, informs fans that he 'might score better' if they... | Viral video
PM Modi in Japan Live updates: Quad, Bullet Trains, discussions on AI, investments, what's on PM Modi's agenda for two-day visit?
Viral video: 'Tanya Mittal ko Gwalior mein bhi koi nahi jaanta': Madhav Shharma EXPOSES Bigg Boss 19 contestant, says 'janta ko pagal banana bandh karo'
Diamond League Final 2025: Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra clinches second place, this star player bags first spot with..., his name is...
PM Modi in Japan: Japanese community welcomes Indian Prime minister by reciting Gayatri Mantra, watch video
White House issues BIG statement on Russia's recent strike on Ukraine days after Trump-Putin meet, says, 'US President not happy, desires to...'
Viral video: Two months after Shefali Jariwala's demise, Parag Tyagi celebrates first festival, brings Bappa home, reveals Kaanta Laga girl 'always wanted..'
WORLD
PM Modi has embarked his 4 day visit to Japan and China ahead of the largest SCO Meet in China since 2001.
PM Modi has embarked on his 4 day visit to Japan and China ahead of the largest SCO Meet in China since 2001. PM Modi has landed in Japanese Capital Tokyo , and was welcomed by Jaoanese communities by reciting Gayatri Mantra and other sanskrit mantras. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Japan, scheduled for 29 August and 30 August. PM Modi’s trip to Japan comes at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. This marks his eighth visit to Japan and the first Annual Summit with Prime Minister Ishiba.
WATCH:
PM Modi's next stop is China. Prime Minister Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. India has been an active member of the SCO since 2017.