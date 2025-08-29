Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi in Japan: Japanese community welcomes Indian Prime minister by reciting Gayatri Mantra, watch video

PM Modi has embarked his 4 day visit to Japan and China ahead of the largest SCO Meet in China since 2001.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 08:29 AM IST

PM Modi in Japan: Japanese community welcomes Indian Prime minister by reciting Gayatri Mantra, watch video
    PM Modi has embarked on his 4 day visit to Japan and China ahead of the largest SCO Meet in China since 2001. PM Modi has landed in Japanese Capital Tokyo , and was welcomed by Jaoanese communities by reciting Gayatri Mantra and other sanskrit mantras. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Japan, scheduled for 29 August and 30 August. PM Modi’s trip to Japan comes at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. This marks his eighth visit to Japan and the first Annual Summit with Prime Minister Ishiba. 

    WATCH:

     

    PM Modi to meet China's Xi Jinping

    PM Modi's next stop is China. Prime Minister Modi will travel to Tianjin, China, from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. India has been an active member of the SCO since 2017.

     

