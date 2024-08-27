PM Modi holds talks with US President Joe Biden, discusses Ukraine conflict, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Desi girl's jaw-dropping belly dance to Nimbooda raises temperature on internet, watch

PM Modi holds talks with US President Joe Biden, discuss Ukraine conflict, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP on August 30 in Ranchi

Viral video: Desi woman's scintillating dance to Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ burns internet, watch

This actress worked as extra, gave 10 continuous flops, still became 90s' top star; married to man worth Rs 1000 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
North Korean table tennis pair may face punishment for 'smiling' with rivals on Olympic podium

North Korean table tennis pair may face punishment for 'smiling' with rivals on Olympic podium

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin Genes' post sparked debate on social media

Who is Anuradha Tiwari? Bengaluru CEO whose 'Brahmin Genes' post sparked debate on social media

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

Bollywood films with most Filmfare Awards

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

AI imagines Looney Tunes characters in Hanumankind's viral hit Big Dawgs

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This actor, only member of Kapoor family to work in TV show, played role of Nimrod in mythological show..

This actor, only member of Kapoor family to work in TV show, played role of Nimrod in mythological show..

This actress worked as extra, gave 10 continuous flops, still became 90s' top star; married to man worth Rs 1000 crore

This actress worked as extra, gave 10 continuous flops, still became 90s' top star; married to man worth Rs 1000 crore

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

HomeWorld

World

PM Modi holds talks with US President Joe Biden, discusses Ukraine conflict, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

The two leaders discussed PM Modi's trip to two European nations and the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meetings in September

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 08:06 AM IST

PM Modi holds talks with US President Joe Biden, discusses Ukraine conflict, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

US President Joe Biden, during his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commended the latter's "historic visits" to Poland and Ukraine as well as his message of peace, the White House said in a statement. The two leaders discussed PM Modi's trip to two European nations and the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meetings in September.

"The President commended the Prime Minister for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector," the statement read.

PM Modi and President Biden affirmed their continued support for a "peaceful resolution" of the conflict "in accordance with international law, on the basis of the UN Charter."

The leaders also emphasised their continued commitment to work together, including through regional groups like the Quad, to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that Prime Minister Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi and Biden held discussions on various regional and global issues. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.

"While discussing the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability," the statement read.

The conversation took place days after PM Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine. PM Modi visited Ukraine on Friday last, the first by an Indian PM to the European nation.

During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasised India's position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy. He said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Later on Monday (local time), the White House said they discussed peace prospects "in accordance with President Zelenskyy's plan for a just peace."

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby reiterated that Washington would welcome any country that wants to help President Zelenskyy work towards just peace.

"Any country that's willing to come at that discussion by starting with President Zelenskyy's perspective, by hearing him out, by signing on to that proposal -- and I won't speak for India and what they're signing on to or not; that's for the Prime Minister and his team to talk to -- but we certainly welcome any nation that is willing to be helpful and to start that conversation by ascribing to President Zelenskyy's just peace proposal and getting his perspectives," Kirby said at the briefing.

Taking to X following the conversation, PM Modi stated, "Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability."

PM Modi appreciated Biden's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral ties and highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity.

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders also expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman's alluring dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises temperature on internet, watch

Viral video: Woman's alluring dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises temperature on internet, watch

J-K Assembly polls: Congress to contest on 32 seats, National Conference on 51 as they finalise seat-sharing formula

J-K Assembly polls: Congress to contest on 32 seats, National Conference on 51 as they finalise seat-sharing formula

John Abraham breaks his silence on Vedaa's dismal box office performance: 'There’s regret but...'

John Abraham breaks his silence on Vedaa's dismal box office performance: 'There’s regret but...'

Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here

Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here

Actress Namitha says she was asked to show caste certificate, prove she is Hindu at Tamil Nadu temple: 'Was made to...'

Actress Namitha says she was asked to show caste certificate, prove she is Hindu at Tamil Nadu temple: 'Was made to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement