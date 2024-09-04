Twitter
PM Modi holds talks with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, affirms commitment to cement bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

PM Modi holds talks with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, affirms commitment to cement bilateral ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Image/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday and during the "wide ranging" talks the two leaders discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties.

PM Modi stated that India and Brunei will expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges. Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and his close family members warmly welcomed PM Modi at the Istana Nurul Iman.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges."

 

 

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed Brunei an "important partner" in India's 'Act East' Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Building stronger India-Brunei relations. PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at the Istana Nurul Iman by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his close family members. Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its Vision of the Indo-Pacific."

PM Modi who arrived in Brunei on Tuesday on a bilateral visit had said that he is looking forward to strong bilateral ties, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.Upon his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome. PM Modi thanked Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming him at the airport.

This is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

PM Modi was warmly received by the members of Indian diaspora. He had an endearing interaction with a girl child who showed him a painting. The painting had the Tricolour and the child with the Prime Minister. The gathering, which had people waving the Tricolour, cheered for the Prime Minister as he reciprocated their feelings.On Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan. The chancery complex embodies a profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations.

The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements. The design not only pays homage to India's rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere, according to a press release of the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi also interacted with the Indian community members who were present at the inauguration.He appreciated their contribution as a living bridge between the two countries and how it helped in strengthening bilateral ties. Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei.

The Prime Minister also visited Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday, as a part of his historic visit to Brunei. Brunei's Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin received him at Mosque and Brunei's Minister of Health Dato Haji Mohammad Isham was also present, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

A gathering of Indian community members were also present to greet PM Modi, according to MEA release. After the first leg of his two-nation visit, PM Modi will head to Singapore for a two-day visit from September 4-5.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

