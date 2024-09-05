Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Sexual offenders in Tamil cinema may be banned, actors' union proposes strict measures after Malayalam cinema scandal

PM Modi, his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong visit semiconductor facility in Singapore, hold talks with officials

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

India's highest paid superstar quit acting at his peak, became makeup artiste, gave up stardom, lived simple life

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Meet actor whose career was ruined by scandal, went bankrupt, battled depression; then one show changed his life

Meet India's first actress to give Rs 500 crore film, has no releases in a year, suffers from rare disease, she is..

Meet India's first actress to give Rs 500 crore film, has no releases in a year, suffers from rare disease, she is..

HomeWorld

World

PM Modi, his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong visit semiconductor facility in Singapore, hold talks with officials

PM Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd in Singapore.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

PM Modi, his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong visit semiconductor facility in Singapore, hold talks with officials
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong (Image/DD News)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd in Singapore on Thursday. The two leaders are exploring synergies between the two countries in semiconductor manufacturing.

Lawrence Wong welcomed PM Modi at the semiconductor facility. The two leaders were seen interacting with the officials at the semiconductor facility.

The officials at the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd also took pictures with PM Modi.

PM Modi's visit to the semiconductor industry is significant in terms of enhanced trade opportunities between the two friendly countries, as Singapore, despite being a small city-state, has a well-developed semiconductor industry.

The semiconductor industry opens opportunities for India in many aspects, including collaboration in talent development as Singapore universities have developed customised courses for the semiconductor sector, and knowledge sharing about best practices of managing semiconductor industrial parks (called Wafer Fab Parks in Singapore).

In terms of factors of production, Singapore has limitations for land and labour. India, with abundant land and skilled labour, can be part of Singapore's semiconductor value chain. Semiconductor companies in Singapore can be encouraged to consider India for their expansion plans.Singapore also has semiconductor equipment and material manufacturers. For the development of the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India, engagement and collaboration with such companies may also be helpful.Singapore has players in all three segments of the semiconductor value chain--i) IC Design: MediaTek, Realtek, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Maxlinear, AMD; ii) Assembly, packaging and testing: ASE Group, Utac, STATS ChipPack, Silicin Box. iii) Wafer fabrication: GlobalFoundries, UMC, Siltronic and Micron, and iv) Equipment/ raw material producers: Soitec, Applied Materials.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong and talks focused on boosting cooperation between two nations in various sectors, including skilling, healthcare, artificial intelligence.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "The discussions with my friend, PM Lawrence Wong continued today. Our talks focused on boosting cooperation in areas like skilling, technology, healthcare, AI and more. We both agreed on the need to boost trade relations.

"India and Singapore exchanged four significant Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on Thursday, during the day-two visit of PM Modi in the island country.

The agreements encompass collaboration in digital technologies, a partnership in the semiconductor sector, joint initiatives in health and medicine, and cooperation in education and skills development.

The MoUs were exchanged in Parliament House of Singapore by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs in Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received the ceremonial welcome at Singapore's Parliament House on Thursday. Wong welcomed PM Modi and the two leaders warmly greeted each other. He signed the visitors book at the Parliament House. PM Modi and Lawrence Wong met ministers and delegates from each other's countries.

Before his arrival in Singapore, PM Modi was on an official visit to Brunei. During his visit, he held "wide ranging" talks with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

Haryana schoolboy mistaken for cow smuggler chased for 30 km, killed

Haryana schoolboy mistaken for cow smuggler chased for 30 km, killed

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, signed 20 films after debut, all flopped, was never solo hero again, is now...

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement