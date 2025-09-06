PM Modi’s FIRST reaction to US President Donald Trump ‘friend’ remark, days after ‘lost India’ statement, says, ‘Deeply…’

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden: Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT-JEE, NEET exams, went to MIT, he is now…

Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Here's what we know so far

Big update for Mumbaikars: Drones, flying objects are banned amid festivals until...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan tells Amaal Mallik he’s gone from ‘front foot man’ to ‘background artist’, watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt, 6 Indian celebrities who stunned in Giorgio Armani outfits on global stages

Gautam Adani’s Adani Power to invest Rs 60000000 in THIS India’s neighbour, will set up 570 MW hydropower project

Is Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay package says...

From Urvashi Rautela to Anushka Sharma: 5 Bollywood beauties from Uttarakhand who made it big in industry

Abhishek Kumar reacts to unfollowing Samarth Jurel, reveals if he is back with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya: 'We hardly spoke...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden: Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT-JEE, NEET exams, went to MIT, he is now…

Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT, NEET exams, went to...

Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Here's what we know so far

Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Know here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

PM Modi’s FIRST reaction to US President Donald Trump ‘friend’ remark, days after ‘lost India’ statement, says, ‘Deeply…’

PM Modi reacts to US President Donald Trump calling him his friends despite the ongoing challenges in India-US ties due to tariffs .

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

PM Modi’s FIRST reaction to US President Donald Trump ‘friend’ remark, days after ‘lost India’ statement, says, ‘Deeply…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

PM Modi reacts to US President Donald Trump calling him his friends despite the ongoing challenges in India-US ties due to tariffs. PM modi said that he appreciates and fully reciprocates President Trump's sentiments.

In a post on X, PM Modi says, "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership."

What did Donald Trump said?

Ater Indian PM meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China for SCO Summit 2025, Donald Trump posted on his truth social, "Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

Clarifying on this later, at a White House press conference on Friday, Trump said, Donald Trump said, "I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister."

“He’s a great Prime Minister. He’s great. I’ll always be friends but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasions,” he added.

"I get along very well with (Indian PM) Modi as you know, he was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden"

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones
Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthd
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Beauty Dungdung, Udita Duhan shine as India thrash Thailand 11-0 in campaign opener
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Beauty Dungdung, Udita Duhan shine as India thrash
'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition
'Not a single MLA will remain': Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on BJP
THIS Indian state imposes ban on sale of liquor due to..., not Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, it is...
THIS Indian state imposes ban on sale of liquor due to..., not Uttar Pradesh, Ra
IB ACIO 2025 Exam: When will the admit card be released at mha.gov.in? Check details here
IB ACIO 2025 Exam: When will the admit card be released at mha.gov.in? Check det
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE