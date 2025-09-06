PM Modi’s FIRST reaction to US President Donald Trump ‘friend’ remark, days after ‘lost India’ statement, says, ‘Deeply…’

PM Modi reacts to US President Donald Trump calling him his friends despite the ongoing challenges in India-US ties due to tariffs .

PM Modi reacts to US President Donald Trump calling him his friends despite the ongoing challenges in India-US ties due to tariffs. PM modi said that he appreciates and fully reciprocates President Trump's sentiments.

In a post on X, PM Modi says, "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership."

What did Donald Trump said?

Ater Indian PM meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, China for SCO Summit 2025, Donald Trump posted on his truth social, "Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

Clarifying on this later, at a White House press conference on Friday, Trump said, Donald Trump said, "I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister."

“He’s a great Prime Minister. He’s great. I’ll always be friends but I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasions,” he added.

"I get along very well with (Indian PM) Modi as you know, he was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden"