PM Modi embarks on three-day US visit, says 'Quad has emerged as...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for the US for a three-day visit to take part in the Quad Summit hosted by President Joe Biden.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 07:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/ANI)
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the US for a three-day visit on Saturday, he said that Quad has emerged as a key group of like-minded nations to work for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

In his departure statement ahead of the US visit, PM Modi said that he will be on a three-day visit to US to participate in the Quad Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown, Wilmington and to address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York.

He further said, "I look forward joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

Speaking about his meeting with Biden, PM Modi said, "My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good."

PM Modi will take part in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown on September 21.

Quad brings together four countries--India, Australia, Japan, and the United States. India will be hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders.

"I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world," he stated.

PM Modi called the UN General Assembly's 'The Summit of the Future' an opportunity for the international community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity.

The Prime Minister stated, "The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity. I will share views of the one sixth of the humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called the Summit a 'once in a generation UN Summit'. 'Summit of the Future' is an important milestone in the history of the UN as it enters the 80th year of its establishment in 2025.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed on X, "PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA to participate in the 6th Quad Leaders' Summit and to address the UN 'Summit of the Future'."

Notably, India and United States enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts.

India has the largest number of military exercises with the US, which are growing in scale and complexity.Important bilateral exercises include Yudh Abhyas (Army), Vajra Prahar (Special Forces), Malabar (Navy), Cope India (Air Force), and Tiger Triumph (tri-services). Red Flag, RIMPAC, CUTLASS Express, Sea Dragon, and Milan are some of the multilateral exercises in which the two countries participate.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited y DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

